Israel Intercepts Houthi Hypersonic Missile Aimed at Ben Gurion Airport

Yemen’s Houthi terrorist group said it launched a hypersonic ballistic missile at Israel’s Ben Gurion Airport late Friday, in what Israel reported was the third missile fired at its territory from Yemen in the past 48 hours. Israeli defense systems intercepted the missile, and authorities confirmed there were no casualties or damage.

The missile launch prompted sirens across central Israel causing inhabitants to run to shelters and temporarily disrupted air traffic.

“The Houthi forces targeted Ben Gurion Airport with a hypersonic ballistic missile,” said Houthi military spokesperson Yahya Saree in a televised statement. He added that the strike “successfully achieved its goal” and caused mass panic and airport closures. Saree also stated, “Our missile attacks will continue until the aggression on Gaza stops and the blockade is lifted.”

Israeli officials disputed the group’s claims of success. The Israel Defense Forces said the missile was intercepted by air defenses and emphasized that it did not cause any injuries or structural damage.

The Houthis, who are backed by Iran and control much of northern Yemen, began targeting Israel and ships in the Red Sea in November 2023 in what they call an act of solidarity with Palestinians in Gaza. The group has since launched dozens of missile and drone attacks toward Israel. The recent strikes have forced temporary flight diversions and delays at Israeli airports and have contributed to a partial airspace disruption.

US President Donald Trump announced a ceasefire deal with the Houthis in May, brokered by Oman. However, the group insists that the ceasefire does not extend to Israel, which it insists will be vulnerable to its missile and drone attacks until the war in Gaza ends.