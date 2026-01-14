President Trump Claims ‘Killing in Iran Is Stopping … There’s No Plan for Executions’ 

As the world braces for potential US strikes against Iran, President Donald Trump told reporters in the Oval Office on Wednesday that he has learned executions in Iran are not taking place and “the killing is stopping.”

Trump has repeatedly threatened that he would defend protesters if they were killed, as the death toll in Iran has exceeded 2,400, according to a US-based human rights group.

“We have been notified pretty strongly — but we’ll find out what that all means … We’ve been told that the killing in Iran is stopping, and it’s stopped,” Trump said, without revealing where he received the information.

Special envoy Steve Witkoff had reportedly met with Iran’s foreign minister, Abbas Araghchi, over the weekend.

“There’s no plan for executions … I’ve been told that on good authority,” Trump said. “I’m sure if it happens, we’ll all be very upset.”

Iran’s top judicial official, Gholam-Hossein Mohseni-Eje’i, released a statement earlier in the day saying detainees from the nationwide protests will face expedited trials and swift executions, issuing the remarks even as Trump warned Tehran against harsh reprisals.

Also on Wednesday, European and Israeli officials told Reuters they believed the US would strike Iran within 24 hours, without indicating the exact location or the scale of the planned operation.

Trump posted on his social media platform, Truth Social, earlier in the week that the US will take “very strong action” against Iran if it executes protesters, telling Iranians to “KEEP PROTESTING.”

He also said he has canceled all meetings with Iranian officials “until the senseless killing of protesters STOPS. HELP IS ON ITS WAY.”