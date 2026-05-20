South Korean President Calls Israel’s Detention of Flotilla Activist ‘Kidnapping’

South Korean President Lee Jae-myung accused Israel of “kidnapping a South Korean citizen” in international waters after Israeli forces intercepted a flotilla bound for Gaza and detained activists aboard the vessels.

He added that the detention operation was “excessive” and “crossed every line” following the Israel Defense Forces seizure of the ship, which had departed from the Turkish port of Marmaris en route to Gaza.

The Foreign Ministry said 430 activists were being brought to Israel after the vessels were intercepted.

Referring more broadly to criticism of Israel, the South Korean president said many European countries were prepared to arrest Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu under International Criminal Court warrants, though he added that Seoul “must make its own judgment” on the issue.

Among the activists aboard the flotilla was South Korean activist Kim Dong-hyeon. Another activist, Kim Ah-hyun, also participated in the voyage despite South Korean authorities previously revoking her passport after an earlier attempt to enter Gaza without authorization.

Under South Korean law, citizens are prohibited from entering or remaining in Gaza without government approval. Violators can face penalties of up to one year in prison or fines of up to 10 million won (approximately $6,685) under the country’s Passport Act.

The organization “Korean Flotilla for Free Palestine,” which includes some of the detained activists, alleged that Israel “chose to arrest the activists and sink the vessel instead of towing it to port,” unlike previous flotilla incidents. Israeli authorities have not officially confirmed that claim.

Israel said the flotilla was “nothing more than a PR stunt in the service of Hamas,” and stated that it would continue operating in accordance with international law while preventing attempts to breach the naval blockade on Gaza.