Israel Police Refute Allegations of Arson at West Bank Church

In response to recent media coverage alleging arson at the Church of Saint George in the West Bank town of Taybeh, the Israel Police have firmly denied these claims, emphasizing that they are factually incorrect and unsupported by evidence.

According to police officials, the archaeological site of the church itself suffered no damage. The incident in question involved a small, localized fire in an open area adjacent to the site. No buildings, crops, or infrastructure were harmed. Aerial imagery confirms this distinction.

The Commander of the Judea and Samaria District has assigned the investigation to a specialized team within the YAMAR Central Investigations Unit. Additionally, an internal review committee led by the Deputy District Commander has been established to examine the police response, including report handling and dispatch procedures.

Emergency police dispatch (100) received calls regarding the fire from both Israeli residents and one Palestinian resident. However, contrary to certain media claims, there were no repeated or follow-up calls from Palestinian sources.

Police stress that the investigation remains ongoing and urge the public and media to avoid spreading unverified information. They reaffirm their commitment to impartiality, stating that all incidents of violence are investigated thoroughly, regardless of the identities involved.

Officials warn that unfounded accusations and misleading headlines risk inflaming tensions and undermining the justice process. “The rule of law depends on facts, not assumptions,” a spokesperson stated. “The truth must guide both justice and journalism.”

An aerial photo showing the unaffected church and surrounding area has been provided for context.