A Court Conviction in Israel Reminds Us about Extremism (AUDIO INTERVIEW)

The Media Line speaks with a Jewish leader from the West Bank city of Hebron for his views on the Duma case, and more

An Israeli court on Monday found a Jewish man guilty in the July 2015 firebombing of a Palestinian home in the West Bank village of Duma. The attack killed an infant and his parents, and left a four-year-old sibling badly burned.

Amiram Ben-Uliel, 26, will hear sentencing next month.

At the time of the attack, Ben-Uliel was said to be a handyman living on the fringe of the settlement movement in the West Bank, sleeping in an old bus at an illegal outpost, which is what unplanned settlement expansions are often called.

For a viewpoint from within the settler community, The Media Line spoke with Yishai Fleisher, a spokesman for Jews living in the southern West Bank city of Hebron.

Fleisher reminds us that in 1994, a settler there set off some of the worst violence ever seen in the West Bank by opening fire on, and killing, 29 Muslim worshipers. He points out, however, that considering all the daily tensions in the city, vigilante attacks of this scope, and even of the scope of Duma, have been absent.