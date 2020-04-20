A Holocaust Educator Addresses the Difficulties – and Opportunities – in Commemorating This Year’s Remembrance Day (AUDIO INTERVIEW)

The Media Line speaks with Shulamit Imber of Yad Vashem, the World Holocaust Remembrance Center

Israel this evening begins marking Holocaust Remembrance Day. There will be the usual two-minute siren on Tuesday morning at 10 a.m. local time. But due to the coronavirus pandemic, we will see none of the mass ceremonies and gatherings that serve as powerful reminders.

To learn about the difficulties – and perhaps the opportunities – this poses in keeping the memory alive, The Media Line spoke with Shulamit Imber, pedagogical director of the International School for Holocaust Studies at Jerusalem’s Yad Vashem, the World Holocaust Remembrance Center.