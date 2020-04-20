Donate
The opening ceremony for Israel’s 2018 Holocaust Remembrance Day at Yad Vashem in Jerusalem. It will be different this year owing to the coronavirus pandemic. (Yad Vashem)
Holocaust
Holocaust Remembrance Day
coronavirus
Yad Vashem
Israel
Anti-Semitism

A Holocaust Educator Addresses the Difficulties – and Opportunities – in Commemorating This Year’s Remembrance Day (AUDIO INTERVIEW)

Lawrence Rifkin
04/20/2020

The Media Line speaks with Shulamit Imber of Yad Vashem, the World Holocaust Remembrance Center

Israel this evening begins marking Holocaust Remembrance Day. There will be the usual two-minute siren on Tuesday morning at 10 a.m. local time. But due to the coronavirus pandemic, we will see none of the mass ceremonies and gatherings that serve as powerful reminders.

To learn about the difficulties – and perhaps the opportunities – this poses in keeping the memory alive, The Media Line spoke with Shulamit Imber, pedagogical director of the International School for Holocaust Studies at Jerusalem’s Yad Vashem, the World Holocaust Remembrance Center.

