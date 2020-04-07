Donate
Just without the crowds. Orthodox Christian worshippers hold candles lit from the Holy Fire last year at Jerusalem’s Church of the Holy Sepulchre. (Faiz Abu Rmeleh/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images)
Audio
Life Lines
Religion
Christian Orthodox
Easter
Holy Fire
Jerusalem
Church of the Holy Sepulchre

Despite a Pandemic, the ‘Holy Fire’ Will Burn (AUDIO INTERVIEW)

Lawrence Rifkin
04/07/2020

The Media Line speaks with Akiva Tor about a fiery Christian Orthodox ritual uninterrupted for ‘at least the last couple of centuries’

The coronavirus pandemic has put a lot of events on hold. There are the Olympic Summer Games, Expo 2020, the Glastonbury music festival and the Democratic Convention.

There is another casualty of sorts, although the show will go on: the “Holy Fire” ceremony on April 18 at the Church of the Holy Sepulchre in the Christian Quarter of Jerusalem’s Old City.

To learn more about the annual ritual – and how it indeed will be different this year – The Media Line spoke with Akiva Tor, head of the Bureau of World Jewish Affairs and World Religions of the Israeli Foreign Ministry.

