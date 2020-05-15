Down but Not Out: Islamic State is Again Flexing its Muscles (AUDIO INTERVIEW)

The Media Line speaks with Fawaz Gerges, a respected scholar and author of ‘ISIS: A History,’ about a resurgence by the group in Iraq

Islamic State seems intent on making itself relevant again, with a string of attacks in Iraq.

According to the head of Norway’s troops in the country, ISIS has been preying on Iraqi military units “that are not currently coordinated to the same extent as before the [coronavirus] virus struck.” Speaking to a Norwegian newspaper, Lt. Col. Stein Grongstad explained that the Islamists “reside in agricultural areas and are thus not particularly susceptible” to the outbreak.

To learn more about the resurgence by Islamic State, The Media Line spoke with Prof. Fawaz Gerges of the London School of Economics, an expert on Islamic State and author of ISIS: A History.