Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Might the tables turn yet again? An Iraqi soldier leads away an ISIS member captured in 2015 during fighting in Tikrit. (Tasnim News Agency/Wikimedia Commons)
Audio
Top Stories
Islamic State
ISIS
Ramadan attacks
resurgence
Abu Ibrahim al-Hashimi al-Qurashi

Down but Not Out: Islamic State is Again Flexing its Muscles (AUDIO INTERVIEW)

Lawrence Rifkin
05/15/2020

The Media Line speaks with Fawaz Gerges, a respected scholar and author of ‘ISIS: A History,’ about a resurgence by the group in Iraq

Islamic State seems intent on making itself relevant again, with a string of attacks in Iraq.

According to the head of Norway’s troops in the country, ISIS has been preying on Iraqi military units “that are not currently coordinated to the same extent as before the [coronavirus] virus struck.” Speaking to a Norwegian newspaper, Lt. Col. Stein Grongstad explained that the Islamists “reside in agricultural areas and are thus not particularly susceptible” to the outbreak.

To learn more about the resurgence by Islamic State, The Media Line spoke with Prof. Fawaz Gerges of the London School of Economics, an expert on Islamic State and author of ISIS: A History.

NEXT FROM
Audio
MORE FROM Audio

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.