Israelis Weigh their Words When it Comes to Iran in Syria (AUDIO INTERVIEW)

Senior defense sources speak off the record, but a former national security chief tells The Media Line there is every reason to believe that Israel is behind recent airstrikes

Unnamed senior Israeli defense sources claimed on Tuesday there were signs that Iran has been pulling troops out of Syria. Yet mum’s the word in Israel when it comes to claims that it staged two airstrikes overnight, both targeting Iran or its proxies.

Recently, Defense Minister Naftali Bennett openly said that when it comes to Syria, he will maintain a policy of zero-tolerance against Iran and its allies, including Lebanon’s Hizbullah. On Tuesday, he said that Israel was “more determined” than the Islamic Republic.

“For Iran, Syria is an adventure happening 1,000 kilometers away from home,” he stated. “For us, it’s our lives.”

At the same time, one of the senior defense sources added: “Syria is paying a growing price for the Iranian presence in its territory…. Iran has turned from an asset to Syria into a burden.”

So is Iran packing up after having come to the aid of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad in his civil war? Are Israeli airstrikes part of the reason? For some insight, The Media Line spoke with Giora Eiland, a retired general and former head of Israel’s National Security Council.