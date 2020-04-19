Donate
Israel’s Border with Lebanon Could be Heating Up (AUDIO INTERVIEW)
Israel
Lebanon
Border
fence
Israel
Hizbullah
shadow war
Syria
missile attack

Lawrence Rifkin
04/19/2020

The Media Line speaks with security analyst Yaakov Lappin to learn why

Israel was alerted to a possible breach in the fence along its border with Lebanon this weekend. In investigating, it found several sections damaged.

The immediate border area with Lebanon has been relatively quiet lately. To learn why, and what the most recent activity might signify, The Media Line spoke with Yaakov Lappin, a security analyst and associate researcher at the Begin-Sadat Center for Strategic Studies.

Donate Click video to see
