Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Kuwait’s Sabah al-Ahmad al-Jabar al-Sabah (left) and Saudi Arabia’s Salman bin Abdulaziz al-Saud (White House, State Department/Wikimedia Commons)
Audio
By Region
Gulf States
Saudi Arabia
Kuwait
Sabah al-Ahmad al-Jabar al-Sabah
Salman bin Abdulaziz al-Saud
illness
succession
Iran

Key Gulf Leaders Ill, Adding to Region’s Tensions (AUDIO INTERVIEW)

Lawrence Rifkin
07/23/2020

In conversation with The Media Line, analyst Simon Henderson calls this an ‘interesting, important time’

The leaders of two Gulf countries – Saudi Arabia and Kuwait – are ailing. This has Gulf watchers paying close attention, for both nations are in economic trouble over low oil prices and hard-hit by the coronavirus pandemic.

For some insight, The Media Line turned to Simon Henderson, Baker Fellow and Director of the Bernstein Program on Gulf and Energy Policy at the US-based Washington Institute for Near East Policy.

NEXT FROM
Audio
MORE FROM Audio

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.