Kuwait’s Emir Dies at 91 – and it’s the ‘End of an Era’ (AUDIO INTERVIEW)

Analyst Elana DeLozier tells The Media Line that Sheikh Sabah al-Ahmad al-Jaber al-Sabah’s death will firm up the picture of the coming generation of Gulf leaders

The emir of Kuwait, Sheikh Sabah al-Ahmad al-Jaber al-Sabah, has died. He was 91 and in poor health.

Prior to becoming emir, Sabah served two lengthy periods as foreign minister and was considered a mediator par excellence for the many rivalries in the Gulf and beyond. His passing opens questions not only about the next generation of leaders, but of Kuwait’s future role in the region.

The Media Line spoke with analyst Elana DeLozier of the Washington Institute for Near East Policy for some perspective.