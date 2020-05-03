Donate
Israel’s High Court of Justice livestreams an extraordinary session on May 3. (Screenshot)
Masked Justice: Israel’s Top Court Weighs Legitimacy of Coming Government (AUDIO INTERVIEW)

Lawrence Rifkin
05/03/2020

The Media Line speaks with legal expert Amir Fuchs about indicted leaders, coalition deals and the rule of law

In an extraordinary session – made all the more remarkable by the sight of 11 face-masked justices separated by Plexiglas dividers – Israel’s top court on Sunday began hearing petitions that could send the country to its fourth-straight snap election.

At issue is whether caretaker Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu, indicted for alleged corruption and headed to trial, should be allowed to lead a government, and whether the agreement that built the coalition-in-waiting can itself pass legal muster.

Netanyahu’s critics say an existing, though somewhat nebulous, law should be self-evident. His supporters, however, say the court has no business interfering in the will of the people. The wider problem is that Netanyahu demanded – and got – a codicil to the coalition deal saying that if the court does indeed intervene, the agreement will be null and void, meaning back to the voting booths.

For some insight on this rather delicate, yet grave, matter, The Media Line spoke with Dr. Amir Fuchs, an Israeli expert on politics and the law.

