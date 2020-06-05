Donate
Defense minister Moshe Dayan (second from left) and military chief of staff Yitzhak Rabin (third from left) take a first-hand look at some of the land just seized during the 1967 fighting. (Israel Government Press Office)
Six Days and 53 Years: A Confrontation that Still Makes Itself Felt (AUDIO INTERVIEW)

Lawrence Rifkin
06/05/2020

The Media Line speaks with historian Michael Oren about the ongoing ramifications of the 1967 Arab-Israeli war on the anniversary of its eruption

Fifty-three years ago, on June 5, 1967, the Middle East went to war.

Israel, seeing Egyptian and Syrian troops tightening a noose around its borders, and noting that crucial sea routes had been closed to its vessels, burst forth, and in a lightning military victory, changed the region in ways that would take years to be understood.

This year’s anniversary comes as Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu appears ready to annex as much as 30% of the West Bank, one of the territories the country captured in what came to be called the Six Day War. It is a controversial stance, to say the least.

For some context on this and the wider picture, The Media Line turned to Dr. Michael Oren, a former Israeli politician and diplomat, as well as a historian and author of Six Days of War: June 1967 and the Making of the Modern Middle East.

