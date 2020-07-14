Survey: Israelis Losing Trust in Leaders over Pandemic (AUDIO INTERVIEW)

Researcher Or Anabi of the Israel Democracy Institute speaks to The Media Line

The non-partisan Israel Democracy Institute on Tuesday released the latest findings from a series of surveys of the country’s adult population regarding the way the Israeli leadership has been handling the coronavirus pandemic.

The findings, resulting from phone and internet-based interviews conducted July 9-12 with 621 men and women ages 18 and up in Hebrew, and 156 in Arabic, show a definite downward trend in levels of satisfaction and trust. The maximum sampling error was 3.7%± at a confidence level of 95%.

To hear about some of the main findings, The Media Line spoke with Dr. Or Anabi, a researcher at the Guttman Institute for Public Opinion and Policy Research at the IDI, who said that voters for Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu’s own Likud party are among those growing more dissatisfied with his performance.