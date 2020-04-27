Donate
A laboratory technician at Machakos County Level-5 Hospital near Nairobi, Kenya, assists a colleague in fastening his personal protective equipment on April 27. (Tony Karumba/AFP via Getty Images)
The Tug of War between Human and Economic Health (AUDIO INTERVIEW)

Lawrence Rifkin
04/27/2020

The Media Line speaks with a leading infectious disease expert about the next phase in the battle against coronavirus

Much of the world is beginning to emerge from lockdowns and other harsh restrictions that governments imposed on citizens due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Media Line spoke with Prof. Paul Hunter, an infectious disease expert affiliated with the University of East Anglia in Britain, about the tug of war between health workers and researchers, on the one hand, and, on the other, professionals who are concerned with the health of entire economies.

