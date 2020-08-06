Donate
Ethiopia’s Grand Renaissance Dam is shown on July 20, its reservoir clearly being filled. (Hailefida/Wikimedia Commons)
There’s Trouble on the Nile (AUDIO INTERVIEW)

Lawrence Rifkin
08/06/2020

The Media Line consults with international water expert Ashok Swain about an ongoing feud among Egypt, Sudan and Ethiopia, and the way each views its rights to the river

Cairo and Khartoum seem to be losing their patience with Addis Ababa, this week breaking off video talks – yet again – over a giant hydroelectric plant upriver on the Nile that they say will deprive them of their rightful share of water.

The Grand Renaissance Dam, a decade in the making and its reservoir already being filled, will turn that country into an exporter of electricity, bringing in much-needed foreign cash. But both Egypt and Sudan point to a colonial-era treaty with Britain that they see as protecting their access to the Nile’s waters, and they seem far from ready to back down.

For some insight into a long-simmering matter, The Media Line turned to Prof. Ashok Swain, the UNESCO chair of International Water Cooperation and director of research for the School of International Water Cooperation at Uppsala University in Sweden.

