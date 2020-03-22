Donate
A worker from the Syrian Arab Red Crescent is shown on March 21 disinfecting an automated teller machine in Damascus against coronavirus pathogens. (Xinhua/Ammar Safarjalani via Getty Images)
Those Places You Hear About that are Coronavirus-free (AUDIO INTERVIEW)

Lawrence Rifkin
03/22/2020

War-torn Syria and Yemen are on the list. Does that make sense? The Media Line speaks with epidemiologist Paul Hunter, of the University of East Anglia, to find out

Approximately 40 countries have yet to report confirmed cases of COVID-19, the respiratory illness caused by novel coronavirus. They include Belize and Micronesia, but also North Korea. Then there are Syria, Yemen and Libya, all countries suffering from civil war and the attendant death and displacement.

Are some countries impervious? Or is it an inability to check the population and report? The Media Line turned to Prof. Paul Hunter, an infectious disease expert affiliated with the University of East Anglia in Britain, for the answers.

