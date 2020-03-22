Those Places You Hear About that are Coronavirus-free (AUDIO INTERVIEW)

War-torn Syria and Yemen are on the list. Does that make sense? The Media Line speaks with epidemiologist Paul Hunter, of the University of East Anglia, to find out

Approximately 40 countries have yet to report confirmed cases of COVID-19, the respiratory illness caused by novel coronavirus. They include Belize and Micronesia, but also North Korea. Then there are Syria, Yemen and Libya, all countries suffering from civil war and the attendant death and displacement.

Are some countries impervious? Or is it an inability to check the population and report? The Media Line turned to Prof. Paul Hunter, an infectious disease expert affiliated with the University of East Anglia in Britain, for the answers.