West Bank Annexation as the Price of Israeli Unity (AUDIO INTERVIEW)

The Media Line speaks with former US ambassador to Israel Daniel Shapiro about one of the terms of an Israeli coalition agreement that for now has broken a political deadlock

In agreeing to join a so-called unity government with right-wing Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu, the centrist Benny Gantz in effect agreed to the annexation of at least parts of the West Bank.

“In effect” is the operative term here. Gantz has said he would agree to this outgrowth of a peace plan sponsored by the Trump Administration only in conjunction with others in the international community – and it is no secret that most governments are against annexation. Yet in agreeing to join a coalition with the pro-annexation Netanyahu, Gantz consented to terms that would take any legislation to this effect out of his hands and the hands of his relatively moderate Blue and White party, no matter how they feel about it.

For some insight on what unilateral annexation in the West Bank might mean, The Media Line spoke with Daniel Shapiro, a former US ambassador to Israel and today a senior fellow at the Institute for National Security Studies at Tel Aviv University.