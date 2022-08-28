The Media Line led over twenty years ago in pioneering the American independent news agency in the Middle East, arguably the first in the region. We have always stayed true to our mission: to provide you with contextual sourced and trustworthy news. In an age of fake news masquerading as journalism, The Media Line plays a crucial role in providing fact-based news that deserves your support.

We're proud of the dozens of young students we've trained in our Press and Policy Student Program who will form the vanguard of the next generation of journalists to the benefit of countless millions of news readers.

Look out for exciting new additions as we enter 2022.

We thank our loyal readers and wish you all the happiest of holidays.
The Media Line

Non-profit news needs public support.
Please support us with your generous contributions:
Donate
Donate
Light Theme
Log In
2 Years After Cease-fire, Peace in Libya Seems in Danger Again
Fighters loyal to the Government of National Unity are pictured in a street in the Libyan capital Tripoli on August 27, 2022, following clashes between rival Libyan groups.(Mahmud Turkia/AFP via Getty Images)
By Region
Libya
Libya
civil war
Moammar Gadhafi
Tripoli

2 Years After Cease-fire, Peace in Libya Seems in Danger Again

Debbie Mohnblatt
08/28/2022

Deadly clashes erupt in Libya over the weekend between armed militias backed by the country's two rival governments

Violent clashes erupted in the Libyan capital city, Tripoli, between armed militias backed by the country’s two rival governments. The weekend violence marked the largest escalation in Libya since a cease-fire two years ago, sparking fears of a major new conflict in the country.

According to the Libyan Health Ministry, the battles left over 30 dead and more than 150 injured, while 64 families were evacuated from their residences and some of the capital’s hospitals were damaged.

During the Arab Spring in 2011, the Libyan people ousted and killed the country’s 42-year ruling dictator Moammar Gadhafi. In the wake of his assassination, a deadly civil war erupted among the parties who were interested in seizing the power vacuum left by Gadhafi. Besides the large number of casualties, and economic and social crisis, the war resulted in the division of the country and the creation of two parallel governments: the internationally recognized Government of National Unity (GNU) based in Tripoli, and the eastern-based House of Representatives (HoR).

The clashes in Tripoli were sparked by the quest for control of territory between the GNU under Abdul Hamid Dbeibah, and the rival administration in the west, HoR, under Fathi Bashagha.

Bashagha, who is backed by the eastern-based parliament and military strongman Khalifa Haftar, claims the GNU’s mandate has expired, Michael Okpara, a commentator on international affairs based in Nigeria, told The Media Line.

Rhiannon Phillips, an associate intelligence analyst at Sibylline Ltd., a risk consultancy firm, who focuses on geopolitical developments in the Middle East and North Africa, says that the clashes represent an extension of Libya’s critically unstable security and political environment, after months of armed clashes between rival political militia siding with opposing administrations.

“Libya’s insecurity stems from severe divisions between the opposing governments with long-standing disputes leading to the collapse of UN-backed efforts to establish an election roadmap, which was delayed in December 2021, and implement a stable political system,” she told The Media Line.

The developments of the last few months are showing how the construction of the “post-Gadhafi Libya” is turning out to be more complicated than previously believed

Mario Savina, a research analyst and OSMED North Africa Desk coordinator, noted that a political solution appears increasingly difficult, since there is a clear distance between Dbeibah and Bashagha, which makes dialogue complicated.

“The developments of the last few months are showing how the construction of the “post-Gadhafi Libya” is turning out to be more complicated than previously believed,” he told The Media Line.

Phillips believes that the recent clashes undermine the likelihood of Libya transitioning into a stable democratic environment in the immediate to medium term, with the increased political polarization heightening the likelihood of a full-scale civil war in the coming months.

“Sustained escalations and protracted political stalemates will inevitably threaten Libya’s ability to implement a stable democratic regime, namely delaying proposed legislative elections and widening the political vacuum,” she added.

Also, the lack of cooperation between rival factions in the country hinders any attempt toward a gradual transition to democracy, especially amid strong disagreements on political and economic reforms, reorganization of the military, and the constitution, Nadeem Ahmed Moonakal, a research scholar focusing on the emerging geopolitics of the Middle East, told The Media Line.

Moonakal, from the department of Geopolitics and International Relations at Manipal University in India, added that the evolving security and economic situations in Libya remain very important factors for a return to democracy, and the political deadlock further complicates the internal situation, especially as the UN-mediated talks in Cairo and Geneva also failed to reach a consensus.

“The manner in which the tensions escalated in the last couple of weeks reveals serious risks that could escalate the conflict further as the root of the problem in Libya remains,” said Moonakal.

No change to the status quo and Libya’s ongoing political deadlock sustains the likelihood of armed confrontations in the coming weeks and months

Savina says that, in the current political debate, little is said about the country’s structural problems which need to be solved, while all of the attention is placed on elections and the roles to be filled to control the country.

He believes that the path to the polls should be accompanied in parallel by the resolution of the great structural problems, above all, institutional unification, the Constitutional Charter and the centralized military and security apparatus.

“No change to the status quo and Libya’s ongoing political deadlock sustains the likelihood of armed confrontations in the coming weeks and months,” said Phillips.

She added that competition over resources will drive attacks on critical infrastructure such as oil, electricity and water facilities, as militia groups seek to increase their political leverage by gaining control over key sectors as has been seen with the storming of oil fields, such as the Zueitina oil terminal and El-Sharara oil field, prompting the suspension of some exports force majeure.

 

Did you know we’re celebrating our 20th Anniversary as the 1st American News Agency exclusively covering the Middle East?

  • The Middle East landscape is changing rapidly.
  • The roads in the region open to new possibilities.
  • The Media Line continues to pave the way to a far greater understanding of the region’s land, people, policies and governments through our trusted, fact-based news.

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

Please make your gift today.
Thank you!
Donate

We paved the way to be the Trusted Mid East News you can rely on!

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

NEXT FROM
By Region
MORE FROM By Region

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.