After Assad’s Fall, Syrians Weigh Homecoming Against Hard Reality

Destroyed homes, weak services, uncertain jobs, and children settled abroad are complicating return for millions of Syrians displaced by war

[DAMASCUS] More than 1.2 million Syrians have voluntarily returned from neighboring countries since the fall of the Assad regime in December 2024, according to Syria’s General Authority for Border Crossings and Customs, but for millions still abroad, going home remains a difficult calculation shaped by destroyed housing, weak services, uncertain jobs, and lives rebuilt in exile.

At a border crossing, Samer stood holding his child’s hand while his wife watched travel bags piled beside a bus. He carried little: some clothes, official documents, and old photographs preserved through years of displacement. After more than a decade in Turkey, Samer, 35, had decided to return to his hometown in northern Syria, knowing that the home he left behind was no longer the same and that the life he remembered might have disappeared entirely.

He told The Media Line that the decision was not easy but came after years of feeling alienated and psychologically unsettled. Living in his homeland, even with hardship, seemed more bearable than remaining abroad indefinitely, he said. Still, he did not hide his fears about Syria’s battered economy, limited services, and the difficulty of securing a future for his children.

Samer’s story reflects the dilemma facing thousands of Syrians in Turkey, Germany, Lebanon, the Netherlands, and elsewhere: whether return is truly possible, or whether years of exile have created lives too stable, or too complicated, to leave behind.

Mushir Al-Rimah, head of the media department at Syria’s General Authority for Border Crossings and Customs, told The Media Line that voluntary returns from neighboring countries from the fall of the Assad regime in December 2024 through April 2026 had reached about 1.211 million people, including more than 715,000 from Turkey.

Al-Rimah said the authority had worked to facilitate border crossings by simplifying procedures at checkpoints, speeding up paperwork, and providing services to travelers. About 120,000 people had voluntarily returned from Lebanon to Syria since the beginning of this year, he said.

The services provided include buses inside border crossings, medical points, ambulances when needed, and arrangements for transporting furniture and luggage, along with full customs exemptions, as part of efforts to encourage voluntary return and ease the burden on returnees, Al-Rimah said.

The United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) estimated that 1,630,874 Syrian refugees had returned to Syria since December 8, 2024, as of April 30, 2026, and that the number had risen to 1,645,180 by May 14. UNHCR says the figure is calculated by triangulating multiple data sources, which helps explain why it differs from the Syrian border authority’s administrative count.

Even after the wave of returns, millions of Syrians remain outside the country. UNHCR’s regional refugee response data lists about 4.7 million registered Syrian refugees in the region, including 2.87 million Syrians registered by the government of Turkey and 1.79 million registered with UNHCR in Egypt, Iraq, Jordan, and Lebanon, along with more than 43,000 registered in North Africa. Lebanon remains a special case: UNHCR lists about 490,000 registered Syrian refugees there, while the Lebanese government estimates the country hosts about 1.12 million displaced Syrians. Germany and other European countries also host large Syrian communities, many of whom have obtained protection status, citizenship, jobs, homes, and children enrolled in local schools, making return a very different calculation than it is for refugees in neighboring states.

The numbers are large, but they do not tell the whole story. International reports have warned that returnees face damaged infrastructure, inconsistent basic services, scarce jobs, and the enormous cost of reconstruction. International refugee policy standards require returns to be voluntary, safe, and dignified.

For many Syrians, the decision differs sharply depending on where they spent exile. Those in Turkey and Lebanon often face a different set of pressures and incentives than Syrians who have built lives in Europe, where citizenship, home ownership, healthcare, education, and children’s integration can weigh heavily against emotional attachment to Syria.

Hikmat Al-Hassan, 32, told The Media Line that his years of asylum in Germany gradually became a stable and integrated life. He learned German, completed vocational training, entered the labor market, bought a home, and obtained citizenship. His children grew up in German schools. Returning now, he said, would mean giving up stability built over many years, especially when Germany’s healthcare and education systems are difficult to compare with Syria’s current reality.

Souma Taha, 37, a Syrian journalist living in Germany, described a similar dilemma. She told The Media Line that her family has become fully settled after years of work and study, obtaining citizenship, and owning a home. She sees abandoning that stability as a major risk, especially because healthcare and education needs cannot easily be guaranteed at the same level inside Syria.

She said that the decision to return remains a complex mixture of emotion and belonging on one hand, and logic and stability on the other.

For Syrians in Turkey, the pull of home may be stronger, but the practical barriers remain severe. Ibrahim Badanjki, 29, who lives in Turkey, told The Media Line that the desire to return still exists but runs into one major obstacle: housing. Many homes in Syria are destroyed or need extensive repairs, while property prices have risen beyond the reach of many expatriates living on limited incomes. Returning without a ready home, he said, is practically impossible, despite the psychological pressure of exile.

Sobhi Al-Bassas, 36, who lives in the Netherlands, told The Media Line that return is currently impossible because his home has been destroyed. He also cited security difficulties, a lack of job opportunities, and the absence of a stable environment. For now, he said, remaining abroad is the most realistic option.

Abdul Hay Al-Ahmad said he has long been ready to return but is waiting for improvements in services and education, especially for children, in order to avoid the shock of a sudden transition. His view reflects how return is not only an individual decision but a family calculation.

Raghad Suleiman, a Syrian woman who obtained Turkish citizenship and is married to a Turkish citizen, described another layer of complexity: social integration and education. She told The Media Line that children who grew up in Turkey or Europe face challenges with Arabic and adapting to a different educational system, as well as limited job prospects and favoritism in hiring inside Syria.

Medical needs can also complicate return. Abdullah Janniyat, a Syrian living in Turkey, pointed to a decline in free support for prosthetics and growing dependence on private centers, making treatment a major financial burden for many affected Syrians.

Some returnees have made the opposite choice despite those hardships. Malath Assaf, a young Syrian woman who returned from Turkey to Syria, said that years of displacement deepened rather than weakened her attachment to Syria, despite her awareness of the country’s economic and living difficulties. She told The Media Line that hope for a dignified return still exists, no matter how much time passes.

Yasser Al-Hammadi, a Syrian who returned to northern Syria from Turkey after the fall of the Assad regime, offered a similar view centered on personal belonging. He said he returned to Syria without regret, describing the decision as deeply personal and dependent on each individual’s circumstances and sense of stability.

Together, the accounts show that return to Syria is no longer a simple emotional choice. It is a balance among housing, jobs, education, healthcare, security, social identity, and the stability that many refugees built abroad during more than a decade of war.

The fall of Assad opened a door many refugees once thought permanently shut, but walking through it still requires more than a change of government. For some, Syria remains home no matter how difficult life becomes. For others, return is still a postponed project, waiting on a roof, a school, a job, reliable electricity, medical care, or enough confidence that going back will not mean starting from zero again.