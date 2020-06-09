Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan (right) greets Fayez al-Sarraj, prime minister of Libya’s Government of National Accord, last November in Istanbul. (Mustafa Kamaci/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)
Audio
By Region
Turkey
Government of National Accord
Fayez al-Sarraj
Recep Tayyip Erdogan
Russia
United States

Ankara Gazes Southwest toward Libya (AUDIO INTERVIEW)

Lawrence Rifkin
06/09/2020

The Media Line speaks with Turkey expert Gokhan Bacik about President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s new focus

With an offensive on Tripoli by renegade Libyan general Khalifa Haftar now apparently broken, Turkey is emerging as a major player in the North African nation, having come to the assistance of its UN-backed government.

The Media Line spoke with Prof. Gokhan Bacik, a political scientist affiliated with Palacky University in the Czech Republic, to learn more.

NEXT FROM
Audio
MORE FROM Audio

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.