As Israel Reopens Internally, Businesses Are Waiting for International Tourists

Sunday felt like a holiday in Jerusalem’s city center. With Israel implementing the third stage of its reopening plan, restaurants and cafes opened their doors to patrons and the streets bustled with shoppers enjoying the sunny weather and relative return to normalcy. But the country’s borders continue to be closed to international visitors, and no date has been set for their opening. With this year-long situation persevering, businesses that were anxiously awaiting the yearly rush of Passover and Easter tourists are either changing their business model, or facing difficulties.

“I’ve been open for almost two weeks, right? Apart from one person, not a soul has entered my store,” Berale, who works at the Estee Brook jewelry store in Jerusalem’s city center, told The Media Line. He explains that the store has two main busy seasons – during the Jewish holidays of Passover and Sukkot. A lot of people usually are visiting from abroad then, he says, and “you can say that 70 percent to 80 percent of our business occurs either in the month around Passover or the month around Sukkot.” Israel’s closed skies ahead of Passover are dealing a terrible blow to the store.

The Estee Brook store is located a short walk from Jerusalem’s most luxurious hotels, but Berale believes reopening the hotels won’t do the store much good. If Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu “reopens the hotels and doesn’t reopen the airport, what good will that do?” he said. Israelis aren’t the typical clientele for those hotels, and even if Jerusalem fills with domestic tourists, he said it will do the store “very little good.”

As we speak, Berale answers a phone call from a long-time client. Loyal customers that have continued to come back are what has kept the store afloat, but Berale says the store owner is now looking to sell, since “there’s no light at the end of the tunnel.”

Estee Brook has tragically fallen between the cracks, as a business that relies almost entirely on tourists but falls outside the purview of the Ministry of Tourism, which is working to mitigate the results of the closed skies.

Hotels and tour companies would normally be expecting to fill with tourists coming from abroad for Passover and Easter during this season, and while this may be off the table, the tourism ministry is hoping that their absence will be somewhat counterbalanced by domestic tourism. Israelis cannot currently travel abroad for vacation and many will be vacationing inside the country.

Bed-and-breakfast accommodations in Israel’s countryside are already full, and the tourism ministry is funding free tours to encourage Israelis to visit cities, where overnight accommodations have been slower to fill up. The hope is that this will kill two birds with one stone – encouraging visitors to Jerusalem, Tel Aviv and Haifa, while providing employment for tour guides and bus drivers.

Minister of Tourism Orit Farkash-Hacohen in a statement to The Media Line said that “with Passover around the corner, domestic tourism is open and thriving, and I am certain this will give the entire industry a big push as we continue to work toward the resumption of inbound tourism.”

Indeed, after long months of closure, Jerusalem’s hotel lobbies in the city center began to stir Sunday, with the arrival of a handful guests – all Israelis. And high occupancy rates are expected for the coming months, as locals craving a getaway make do with a vacation closer to home.

While hotels are trying to shift to Israel’s domestic market, other businesses have found different ways to cope with the situation. Roni co-owns Miss D. Gallery, a large pop art and fine-art gallery in Tel Aviv, whose clientele is mostly international. “We are waiting for” our clients “to return and we love it when they can come and visit us as well,” Roni told The Media Line. In the meantime, the gallery continues to keep in touch with its clients online. Roni says he is optimistic about the situation. People in Israel are adaptive and “we have survived Pharaoh, we’ll survive this as well,” he says, using a common Israeli saying, often uttered in the face of hardship.

Eli Zur runs a Judaica and jewelry store in central Jerusalem, selling unique Jewish-Yemenite jewelry. He remains optimistic for a different reason: He is still hoping that the skies will reopen for the coming holidays. “It was a terrible blow to us, the stores that sell a lot to tourists,” he told The Media Line about the past year. The Jewish holidays are an important season for his store, when returning customers come to visit family and visit him as well. “I really hope that they will open the skies to tourists as well,” he says. “I hope and I believe. What do I have left? That’s what I have left.”