Cannons and Candy: Ramadan Returns to Damascus

[DAMASCUS] In the heart of Old Damascus, as the call to Maghrib prayer approaches on the first day of Ramadan, the streets of the Syrian capital transform into a tapestry of life and movement, while the aromas of spices and traditional dishes rise from the kitchens of small homes and ancient restaurants.

Ramadan in Damascus is a month of fasting and a broader sensory, spiritual, and social experience, as scents, colors, and melodies intertwine to create a distinct Ramadan tableau that preserves the city’s authenticity and heritage.

Umm Ahmed, a 50-year-old woman from the Al-Shaghour neighborhood of Damascus, told The Media Line, “Ramadan in Damascus has a flavor unlike anywhere else. Even the scent of the streets before Maghrib makes us feel that we are living a special moment that happens only once a year.”

At dawn, the city begins to weave its usual Ramadan rhythm. The streets are almost empty during the day, while activity picks up after Asr in preparation for iftar. In every Damascene home, customary iftar rituals are carefully prepared, as traditional foods are passed down through generations, becoming part of Ramadan’s collective memory.

Among the foods and drinks that distinguish the holy month from the rest of the year are tamari, na’em, licorice (araq sus), and tamarind. These names are foods that remind Damascenes of their past and their traditions.

Tamari is a quickly prepared date-filled sweet and has long been one of the most common Ramadan desserts on Damascene tables. Na’em, on the other hand, is considered a quick meal for iftar, usually served immediately after Maghrib, for its ability to quickly satisfy hunger after a long day of fasting.

Abu Yazn, a tamari vendor at Al-Hamidiyah Souq, told The Media Line, “We start preparing hours before Maghrib, and people come specifically to buy fresh tamari. Some families do not feel that Ramadan has truly begun until they taste the first piece of tamari.”

Licorice, with its distinctive and refreshing taste, is in greater demand during the holy month, while tamarind enjoys special popularity among both children and adults, as it helps relieve thirst after a long day of fasting and provides a sense of refreshment.

Preparation methods for these drinks and sweets vary from neighborhood to neighborhood; each family has its own version, with variations in ingredients or presentation, making each iftar a unique experience during this blessed month. Traditional markets, such as Al-Hamidiyah Souq and al-Ma’arri Street, fill with the scents of spices and Ramadan beverages, as residents and passersby crowd to buy fresh tamari, freshly made na’em, and cups of licorice and tamarind served in plastic or metal cups along the alleys, reflecting the vitality of the city and the spirit of Ramadan within it.

Rana, a university student from the Al-Midan neighborhood of Damascus, told The Media Line, “I cannot imagine iftar during Ramadan without licorice or tamarind. These drinks are linked to our childhood memories and are an indispensable part of the rituals.”

Despite the city’s bustle and slow movement during the day, the sound of the Maghrib call to prayer remains a defining moment, turning the city upside down. Doors open wide and family members gather around the table, while children play in the inner courtyards, immersed in the joy of the daily small Ramadan celebration that iftar represents. Within minutes, the spiritual rituals are completed with the Maghrib prayer and Tarawih in Old Damascus mosques, where collective voices blend with Quranic recitations, completing the Ramadan scene in the city.

Khaled, a worker in Damascus, told The Media Line, “The moment of Maghrib is indescribable. No matter the pressures of life, it feels as though the entire city is breathing at once.”

While Ramadan foods and beverages are an important part of the month’s rituals, another element gives Damascus Ramadan a special, unforgettable charm: the return of the Ramadan cannon after a 14-year hiatus. The cannon, fired with the Maghrib call to prayer in some Old Damascus neighborhoods, restores the city’s traditional character and reminds residents of long-held customs passed down through generations.

The joy of the cannon’s return was not merely a celebration of a historical symbol but a reflection of the Damascenes’ connection to their history and their Ramadan moments. Children rush to windows and balconies to hear the cannon, while adults share memories of Ramadan from their childhoods, making the cannon a marker of continuity and a bridge between past and present.

Abu Adnan, a retiree living in Damascus, told The Media Line, “When I heard the cannon this year, I felt that a part of my childhood had returned to me. The cannon is not just a sound; it is the memory of an entire city.”

Among other Ramadan rituals that Damascenes hold dear are the evening gatherings in the alleys and streets, where residents go for walks after iftar, exchange greetings, and buy sweets and drinks. Old Damascus cafes reopen after being mostly empty during the day, becoming a meeting place for families and friends who gather to drink Arabic coffee or tea after the evening meal.

During the holy month, Damascenes use Ramadan rituals as opportunities for social connection and to strengthen family bonds. It is customary to visit relatives and neighbors to exchange greetings and congratulations, and to offer sweets and Ramadan beverages. Children are at the heart of these customs, observing from elders the value of the month in patience and sharing, while learning the importance of respecting traditions and Ramadan rituals that distinguish Damascus from other cities.

Damascus is also renowned during Ramadan for its diverse seasonal markets selling traditional products, as well as cultural and religious events that attract citizens and residents alike. In every neighborhood, local vendors offer tamarind, licorice, tamari, and na’em, creating a scene that resembles a daily celebration and adding exceptional vitality to Damascus’ Ramadan atmosphere.

As the month progresses, iftar and Ramadan shopping habits become part of the daily routine for Damascenes, who take pride in their traditions. Daytime fasting, family iftar, Tarawih prayers, evening gatherings, and social meetings all contribute to a sense of community unity and belonging to the city, making Ramadan a unique experience, full of nostalgia and joy, reflecting Damascus’ distinct character.

The joy of the month is completed with the return of the Ramadan cannon, fired with the Maghrib call to prayer in the old alleys, reminding residents that Damascus preserves its traditional spirit, whatever the circumstances. The cannon’s sound restores the city’s Ramadan vitality, bringing together different generations through old memories and reinforcing a sense of belonging and Damascene identity.

These Ramadan rituals—from the cannon that marks the end of the fast to traditional foods such as tamari, na’em, licorice, and tamarind—shape daily life in Damascus during the holy month. Together, they reflect a shared heritage and social tradition, reinforcing the city’s cultural identity and turning Ramadan into a time of renewed human connection and collective joy.

At the end of the day, after Tarawih prayers, children and adults continue to enjoy the long Ramadan nights, strolling through markets, buying sweets and drinks, and reliving their memories of the cannon, making Damascus Ramadan a distinctive marker of the city’s history and enduring spirit.

It is the month that combines worship, rituals and joy, where every Damascene creates his or her own Ramadan moments, celebrating the holy month as their ancestors did, enjoying the traditional taste of foods and drinks and the happiness brought by the return of historical symbols such as the Ramadan cannon in an experience that makes Damascus during Ramadan a city renewed in spirit and life.