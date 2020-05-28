Coronavirus Cases in Arab Gulf Region Pass 200,000 Mark

The latest COVID-19 information and statistics for the Middle East and North Africa

The total number of coronavirus cases in the six Gulf Arab countries topped 200,000 on Wednesday.

The milestone comes at a time when the region’s biggest economy is relaxing restrictions.

Saudi Arabia will allow mosques to reopen for Friday prayers and on Sunday public sector employees will gradually start returning to work. The three-phase plan to ease restrictions will culminate in the complete lifting of the country’s curfew on June 21, except for Mecca.

According to the latest data from the Johns Hopkins coronavirus tracker as of Thursday, Saudi Araba’s coronavirus case count stood at 78,541. In Qatar, the number of cases stood at 48,947; the United Arab Emirates, 31,969; Bahrain, 9,692; Oman, 8,373; and Kuwait, 23,267.

The total coronavirus cases for the Arab Gulf region as of Thursday stood at 200,789.

Here are the latest COVID-19 numbers for the Middle East and North Africa as of Thursday morning at 7 am Greenwich Mean Time (UTC±0).