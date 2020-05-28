Donate
Map of the COVID-19 verified number of infected per capita as of 28 May 2020. (Raphaël Dunant, Gajmar/Creative Commons)
Coronavirus Cases in Arab Gulf Region Pass 200,000 Mark

Joshua Robbin Marks
05/28/2020

The latest COVID-19 information and statistics for the Middle East and North Africa

The total number of coronavirus cases in the six Gulf Arab countries topped 200,000 on Wednesday.

The milestone comes at a time when the region’s biggest economy is relaxing restrictions.

Saudi Arabia will allow mosques to reopen for Friday prayers and on Sunday public sector employees will gradually start returning to work. The three-phase plan to ease restrictions will culminate in the complete lifting of the country’s curfew on June 21, except for Mecca.

According to the latest data from the Johns Hopkins coronavirus tracker as of Thursday, Saudi Araba’s coronavirus case count stood at 78,541. In Qatar, the number of cases stood at 48,947; the United Arab Emirates, 31,969; Bahrain, 9,692; Oman, 8,373; and Kuwait, 23,267.

The total coronavirus cases for the Arab Gulf region as of Thursday stood at 200,789.

Here are the latest COVID-19 numbers for the Middle East and North Africa as of Thursday morning at 7 am Greenwich Mean Time (UTC±0).

CountryConfirmed casesDeathsRecoveredActive Cases
Afghanistan13,0362351,20911,592
Algeria8,8576235,1293,105
Bahrain9,692125,1524,528
Cyprus93917594328
Djibouti2,697181,1851,494
Egypt19,6668165,20513,645
Iran141,5917,564111,17622,851
Iraq5,1351752,9042,056
Israel16,80928114,6021,926
Jordan7209486225
Kuwait23,2671757,94615,146
Lebanon1,16126692443
Libya9944055
Mauritania2921615261
Morocco7,6012024,9782,421
Oman8,373402,1776,156
Pakistan61,2271,26020,23139,736
Palestinian Territories435336567
Qatar48,9473013,28335,634
Saudi Arabia78,54142551,02227,094
Somalia1,731672651,399
Sudan3,1381213092,708
Syria12144374
Tunisia1,0514892974
Turkey159,7974,431122,79332,573
United Arab Emirates31,96925516,37115,343
Yemen2565310193
Total647,14816,910389,111241,127

 

