Coronavirus Pandemic Batters Israel’s Tourism Industry (VIDEO REPORT)

As the coronavirus pandemic straps travel for a second summer in a row, some priority groups have made it to Israel. But the tourism industry has taken a huge hit, and COVID-19 has placed many restrictions on the tourists coming in.

The Media Line’s Felice Friedson speaks with Mark Feldman, director of travel consultancy Diesenhaus BTC’s Jerusalem office; Peter Tarlow, co-founder of the Center for Latino-Jewish Relations; and tourists currently visiting Israel.

For a full print report, see “Priority Tour Groups Visit Israel as Gov’t Fails to Send Clear Reopening Message.”