East Jerusalem Residents Question Motive behind Municipal Building Plan (VIDEO REPORT)

After decades, Isawiya to get construction permits – though locals say it is insufficient

For the first time in nearly three decades, Palestinian residents of the neighborhood of Isawiya in east Jerusalem could receive building permits to erect new homes.

The plan, which has been approved by the Jerusalem Municipality, calls for a new zoning mechanism that provides retroactive approval for most buildings put up without permits.

Residents say it is a step in the right direction although it does not meet their needs.