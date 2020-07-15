Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi (left) and Khalifa Haftar (Egyptian Ministry of Communications and Information Technology/Wikimedia Commons; Magharebia/Wikimedia Commons)
By Region
Libya
Khalifa Haftar
Egypt
Abdel Fattah el-Sisi
Turkey
Tripoli
Benghazi
Tobruk
Cairo
Government of National Accord
Claudia Gazzini

Egypt, Turkey and the Libyan Seesaw (AUDIO INTERVIEW)

Lawrence Rifkin
07/15/2020

Libya hand Claudia Gazzini explains some of the ups and downs behind recent developments in the war-wracked North African nation

Lawmakers in deeply divided Libya have turned to “Egyptian armed forces,” calling on them to “intervene to protect the national security of Libya and Egypt if they see an imminent danger to both our countries.” Last month, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi said his country had the right to defend itself against what he called “direct threats” from “terrorist militias and mercenaries” operating in Libya.

Egypt supports the insurgency of Benghazi-based rebel general Khalifa Haftar, whose troops had been encircling parts of the capital Tripoli, the seat of the UN-backed Government of National Accord. But fortunes turned when the GNA received assistance from Ankara, lately a foe of Cairo, and Haftar’s forces are now retreating (read: being chased) eastward – toward Egypt.  

The Media Line spoke with Dr. Claudia Gazzini, a Rome-based consulting analyst on Libya at the International Crisis Group, a conflict resolution and prevention organization, for some perspective.

NEXT FROM
By Region
MORE FROM By Region

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.