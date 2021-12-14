Egyptian Committee Launches Phase 2 of Gaza Reconstruction

Plan ignores the top priorities for Palestinians in the Strip, analyst says

[Gaza City] The Egyptian Committee for the Reconstruction of Gaza announced the end of the first phase of reconstruction and the start of the second phase.

During a ceremony on Monday at Al Mashtal Hotel in Gaza City, the committee stressed the need to use Palestinian labor, contractors and companies in the implementation of the projects.

Egyptian engineer and committee member Amro Aref said the new stage will include six megaprojects, starting with the development of the waterfront of the Corniche area in northern Gaza City, followed by the construction of two bridges to relieve traffic bottlenecks at the city’s busy Shujaiya and Saraya squares and, finally, the establishment of residential developments in three other cities in the Gaza Strip.

Economist Mazen Alijla told The Media Line the work will directly and positively reflect on the economy in the coastal enclave.

“The economy in Gaza has been in recession since May’s escalation [of hostilities with Israel] and this will remain the case unless a real and actual reconstruction plan is implemented. Reaching this point [phase 2 of reconstruction] will mean recruiting large numbers of Palestinian workers, which will reduce unemployment. Major investment will be made, thus contributing to an economic recovery or at least halting the growing economic deterioration,” Alijla said.

Iyad Alhaytham is unemployed and his home was destroyed by an Israeli airstrike during last May’s 11-day conflict. He told The Media Line that he feels optimistic about the Egyptian announcement.

“The projects will make a real difference for those who are looking for job opportunities amid the difficult living conditions. If I manage to work, I’ll be able to rebuild my house on my own,” he said.

Observers believe Cairo’s move is the result of heavy pressure earlier this month to accelerate the reconstruction plan and to move forward on resolving outstanding Palestinian issues.

A week ago, Palestinian factions in Gaza criticized the Egyptian mediator and held Israel responsible for the serious repercussions of the delay in lifting the siege and starting the reconstruction of the Strip.

A leading source in Hamas confirmed last week that his movement was “studying options of heading to escalation with Israel in light of the ongoing siege of Gaza and the slow pace of the reconstruction.”

Mustafa al-Sawwaf, a Gaza-based political analyst, sees the Egyptian announcement as an attempt to appease Palestinian public outrage.

“In my opinion there is no phase 2,” he told The Media Line. “These projects are just words on paper. We’ve been talking about it for too long, but when will it actually be implemented? The first phase of debris removal ended months ago. Why hasn’t the second phase started yet? This is the question of every Palestinian in Gaza.”

The Egyptian mediator did not take into account the more important priorities while preparing the plan, Sawwaf claimed.

“The pressing matter in Gaza is not developing the waterfront at the Corniche. What is more urgent is the rebuilding of homes destroyed during May’s escalation. There are the issues of lifting the suffocating blockade, achieving a prisoner swap deal, easing conditions of crossings and movement restrictions on Palestinians. There are many files on the table of Egyptian Intelligence which are still unsolved,” he said.

According to Sawwaf, Egypt is a key player on the political scene and should play a more effective role in supporting the Palestinian cause and pressuring Israel to restore Palestinian basic rights.

“So far, the Egyptian mediator has been pressuring the Palestinian side only. Unfortunately, despite the many opportunities given by the Palestinian resistance, no investment has been made,” he added.

“The continuing procrastination and ignoring the Palestinian’s basic demands will be triggers of the next stage. Obviously, Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid rushing to Egypt shows that the message has been received by both the Egyptians and the Israelis,” Sawwaf said, referring to Lapid’s visit to Egypt late last week.