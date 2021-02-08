Give the Gift of Trusted News!

Dear friends,

The Media Line is always there to report to you the stories and issues of the Middle East – completely and in context: TML is the source you can trust.

Know The Media Line to Know The Middle East!

Please support our ad-free, nonprofit news agency. Our seasoned journalists reporting from the Middle East are working day and night during these challenging, yet defining times; and our student interns are honing their knowledge and skills, preparing to emerge as tomorrow’s journalists.

You rely on us and we’re relying on you! Make your online tax-deductible donation here and contact us regarding donations through appreciated stock, donor advised funds, qualifying IRA distributions and other charitable instruments.

Donate
Thank you for confidence in The Media Line.
 
Felice Friedson
Founder, President
Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Expect ‘Emirati Zuckerberg,’ Pitt, Following Naturalization Law, Experts Say
By Region
UAE
United Arab Emirates
Citizenship
Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum

Expect ‘Emirati Zuckerberg,’ Pitt, Following Naturalization Law, Experts Say

Daniel Sonnenfeld
02/08/2021

Recent amendment allowing foreigners to be naturalized in the UAE aims first to attract big names and future industry leaders

The UAE announced in late January that it would allow some prominent foreigners to become Emirati citizens. Experts explain this as an attempt to prepare the country’s economy to a post-oil world and rebrand it as a global multicultural hub that values diversity. As a first step, we should expect movie stars and industry giants to receive citizenship offers.

Almost 90% of the UAE’s residents are expats, vastly outnumbering Emiratis in the local workforce. Despite this, obtaining Emirati citizenship was near impossible for foreign nationals until recently. Now, Prime Minister Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum said in a tweet that he would “allow granting the UAE citizenship to investors, specialized talents & professionals including scientists, doctors, engineers, artists, authors and their families. The new directives aim to attract talents that contribute to our development journey.”

Dr. Marwa Maziad, a scholar at the Middle East Institute in Washington, DC, told The Media Line, “There was no path to citizenship that we know of really throughout the ‘90s and 2000s.”

“The way it was set up is that there are always those expats – either guest workers in building and services and such or professionals – who are supposed to come and leave and be replaced by other individuals in the same categories,” she said, but the intention was never to invite them to stay.

Maziad explains that this has now changed because “the UAE wants to be in tune with the moment, with the zeitgeist, if you will,” of diversity and inclusion. The UAE is trying to distance itself from darker aspects of its treatment of foreign labor reported in the past, she said, and send a message of embracing more liberal values.

The Washington scholar expects that, as a next step, the Emirati government will approach internationally renowned individuals – Hollywood actors like Brad Pitt, for example – who will be granted citizenship. “Those give the aura and the glitz,” she said, and will help the Emiratis promote this option to prominent individuals.

Mohammed Baharoon, who heads the UAE policy research center B’huth, highlighted another intention of the amendment. “The major driver for the UAE is its post-oil economy strategy,” he told The Media Line, adding that “there have been many decisions” looking to the country’s position “in a world after oil. … The first major policy that marked the shift in the thinking was establishing the first free zone in Jabal Ali and allowing 100% foreign ownership. What we see today is a progression since then,” he said.

The Emirati policy expert is referring to the UAE’s gradual loosening of limitations on foreigners working in the country. In a major shift, a recent amendment to Emirati law has removed a legal obligation that 51% of a local company be owned by an Emirati national. Now, foreign nationals can own most locally registered businesses in their entirety.

Returning to the latest change in citizenship law, Baharoon explained that “there is a specific focus on knowledge-based economy which is the main driver for the UAE’s major projects, including the mission to Mars, the UAE nuclear reactor, renewable energy projects, etc.” Now, he continues, “the UAE is going beyond attracting the big companies and looking to attract young tech startups. The likes of a 22-year-old Steve Jobs or a 20-year-old Mark Zuckerberg.” These are the kind of individuals with whom the Emirati government wishes “to share its dream for the future.”

This ties with an additional reason for the change, highlighted by Dr. Maziad: “They’re saying maybe the country would gain by having people, individuals, set roots and feel like they are investing in their own futures, individually and personally.” This change, she explains, is intended not only to attract foreign talent but also to incentivize the country’s foreign workforce. “Knowing that there could be a path toward citizenship,” she told The Media Line, foreign professionals would feel more motivated because “you would know that it’s not temporary and transient.”

Maziad also said that the Emiratis were waiting to see the effects of this change but that they were not the only ones following closely. If this goes well, she says, Saudi Arabia may follow suit in the next five to seven years, designating specific parts of the country for the residence of naturalized foreigners. “The UAE will be a test case. If it works there, then Qatar might do something similar and Saudi Arabia would be better positioned to do that because it’s a bigger country; it can afford to absorb the permanency of those new citizens.”

Did you know we’re celebrating our 20th Anniversary as the 1st American News Agency exclusively covering the Middle East?

  • The Middle East landscape is changing rapidly.
  • The roads in the region open to new possibilities.
  • The Media Line continues to pave the way to a far greater understanding of the region’s land, people, policies and governments through our trusted, fact-based news.

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

Please make your gift today.
Thank you!
Donate

We paved the way to be the Trusted Mid East News you can rely on!

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

NEXT FROM
By Region
MORE FROM By Region

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.