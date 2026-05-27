‘Facing the Middle East’ Examines Iran’s Repression, Black-Jewish Solidarity, and Regional War Risks

Episode 21 of Facing the Middle East with Felice Friedson moves between war, repression, memory, and moral responsibility. I begin with the Islamic Republic’s efforts to reach Iranians abroad while tightening its grip on dissent at home, then turn to an exclusive report on sexual abuse and repression inside Iran, a conversation about Black-Jewish solidarity in the United States, and a military assessment of the fragile ceasefires surrounding Iran, Lebanon, and Gaza.

I first speak with Ashkan Rostami, an Italian-Persian geopolitical analyst focused on Iran, Israel, and regional dynamics in the Middle East. Rostami discusses letters reportedly sent through Iranian diplomatic channels to Iranians in the diaspora after the outbreak of war. One message urged them to join a regime campaign against what Tehran calls the “big and small Satan,” meaning the United States and Israel. Another sought financial help, with Rostami saying the account provided appeared to be connected to the Red Cross in Kenya. To him, the campaign reflects a familiar regime tactic: cut off the internet inside Iran, isolate people at home, and try to mobilize or divide Iranians abroad.

The episode then turns to an exclusive report by The Media Line’s Omid Habibinia, who speaks with women and families inside Iran about sexual violence, detention, executions, and repression under the Islamic Republic. The report includes testimony from women who say security forces used rape, threats of rape, and sexual humiliation to terrorize protesters and discourage women from returning to the streets. It also examines the regime’s intensified use of executions, false confessions, and security charges against dissidents, minorities, and political prisoners.

Some of the most painful moments come through personal testimony: protesters, relatives of slain demonstrators, and family members of detainees describe arrests, solitary confinement, shootings, and fear under wartime conditions. Human rights analyst Azadeh Pourzand warns that the recent military strike by the US and Israel has given the Islamic Republic another pretext to expand repression.

From Iran, I turn to the United States and the shared history of Black and Jewish Americans. I speak with Dr. Benjamin Franklin Chavez Jr. and Dr. Sherry Rogers of Spill the Honey, an organization devoted to preserving and teaching those intertwined narratives. Rogers discusses her documentary Shared Legacies, which records the testimony of civil rights leaders and Jewish allies who worked together during the struggle for racial justice. Chavez, who worked with the Southern Christian Leadership Conference in the 1960s, warns that younger generations are losing touch with Black and Jewish history at a time of rising antisemitism, racism, Holocaust denial, and distortion of the transatlantic slave trade.

The final interview features Jonathan Conricus, a retired Israel Defense Forces lieutenant colonel and senior fellow at the Foundation for Defense of Democracies. Speaking with The Media Line’s Gabriel Colodro, Conricus argues that Iran, Israel, Gulf states, Hezbollah, and other regional players are using the extended ceasefire to resupply and prepare for renewed fighting. He says the negotiations promoted by President Donald Trump remain far apart, especially over Iran’s nuclear program, ballistic missiles, and the Strait of Hormuz.

Conricus also discusses Lebanon and Gaza, saying the Israel-Hezbollah ceasefire exists more on paper than on the ground, while Hamas’ tunnel network remains difficult to assess despite years of Israeli operations.

I close the episode by urging viewers to share stories of truth and hope, because journalism must illuminate both evil and resilience in one of the world’s most contested regions.