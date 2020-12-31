This holiday season, we ask you to give the gift of trusted news…

Dear friends,

The Media Line is always there to report to you the stories and issues of the Middle East – completely and in context: TML is the source you can trust.

Know The Media Line to Know The Middle East!

Please support our ad-free, nonprofit news agency. Our seasoned journalists reporting from the Middle East are working day and night during these challenging, yet defining times; and our student interns are honing their knowledge and skills, preparing to emerge as tomorrow’s journalists.

You rely on us and we’re relying on you! Make your online tax-deductible donation here and contact us regarding donations through appreciated stock, donor advised funds, qualifying IRA distributions and other charitable instruments.

Donate
Thank you and best wishes to you and yours this holiday season.
Felice Friedson
Founder, President
Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Fear and Loathing in 2020: Coronavirus Wallops the Middle East
By Region
MENA
roundup
coronavirus
COVID-19
MENA
Middle East

Fear and Loathing in 2020: Coronavirus Wallops the Middle East

Joshua Shuman
12/31/2020

Nearly 150,000 have died in the region due to the coronavirus pandemic but vaccines boost hope for 2021

Undoubtedly the coronavirus pandemic surpasses all other comers as 2020’s top news story.

Responsible for the deaths of close to 150,000 citizens of the Middle East, the virus swept across the region, enveloping everyone and everything like the hot wind and sand of a khamsin. Every aspect of life – politics, economics, health care and military – has been changed in its wake.

By the end of 2020, three countries in the region placed among the top 25 countries with the highest publicly known coronavirus infection cases, according to the Johns Hopkins University coronavirus resource center.

Turkey, with almost 2.2 million cases; Iran, with 1.2 million cases; and Iraq, with over 590,000 cases, have brought added notoriety to the Middle East.

Deaths from the virus raged in the region led by Iran (55,095), Turkey, (20,642), Iraq (12,808), Pakistan (10,105), Egypt (7,576) and Morocco (7,355).

However, deaths per 100,000 population provide a different picture.

Iran once again led the region with 67 deaths per 100,000, was followed by Tunisia at 39, Jordan at 38, Israel at 37, Iraq at 33, Oman at 31, the Palestinian Territories at 29.5, Turkey at 24, Bahrain and Kuwait both at 22, Libya and Lebanon both at 21, and Morocco at 20 deaths per 100,000. Egypt and Pakistan, on the other hand, showed much lower figures per 100,000, with 7 and 4.7, respectively.

Looking at the situation from a different angle, that of case fatality ratios (which is the number of deaths divided by the number of confirmed cases), provides an insight into how successful – or not – local health care is in handling the virus.

Yemen – with its ongoing civil war – is the world leader with a 29.1% case fatality ratio. To understand the enormity of this number, a person in Yemen infected with the coronavirus is more than three times as likely to die from the virus as a person in the next closest country on the list, Mexico, with a case fatality ratio of 8.8%.

Regionally, Syria comes next with a case fatality rate of 6.6%, Egypt at 5.6%, Iran at 4.5%, Afghanistan at 4.2%, Tunisia at 3.4%, and Iraq at 2.2%, while Saudi Arabia is at 1.7%, Israel at 0.8%, and the United Arab Emirates at 0.3%.

Vaccines began receiving regulatory approvals and arriving in countries around the region near the end of 2020. Some countries began large-scale vaccination operations, with Israel inoculating close to 800,000 people in the last two weeks of December.

COVAX, founded earlier in 2020 by the World Health Organization (WHO), the European Union and France, is working closely with GAVI – the Global Alliance for Vaccines and Immunization – to assist lower-income countries with obtaining coronavirus vaccines. Some 190 countries around the world have signed up to participate in the program.

COVAX supports research, development and manufacturing of a wide range of COVID-19 vaccine candidates and negotiates their prices. It purports that all participating countries, regardless of income levels, will have equal access to vaccines. The group initially aims to have 2 billion doses available by the end of 2021.

Of the 92 low-income and lower-middle-income countries or territories eligible to have vaccines funded by GAVI’s Advanced Market Commitment financial mechanism, Syria, Afghanistan and Yemen are in the lower-income bracket while Egypt, Algeria, Djibouti, Mauritania, Morocco, Pakistan and the Palestinian Authority have lower-middle-income status.

The wealthier countries in the region have begun vaccinating their citizens: Oman started on December 27; Bahrain on December 25; the UAE on December 23; Saudi Arabia on December 25; and Kuwait on 24 December.

Other countries like Morocco and the UAE inoculated parts of their population during phase 3 clinical trials for China’s Sinopharm vaccine in September and October. In September, Pakistan took part in phase 3 trials for another Chinese vaccine, from CanSino Biologics.

Reaching into early 2021, Iran, Lebanon, Egypt, Jordan and Pakistan all reported they will obtain vaccines by then.

The Palestinian Authority’s health ministry said that it will receive vaccines in early- to mid-January.  A senior PA health official last weekend told the Voice of Palestine Radio that it will be receiving four million doses of the Russian-made vaccine.

The movement toward the arrival of vaccines provides a much-needed boost to the region’s optimism for the new year. Yet questions remain about how many vaccinations each country will obtain and what percentage of the population will be inoculated.

Check back with The Media Line in 2021 for further details.

Here are the latest COVID-19 numbers for the Middle East and North Africa as of 12:30 pm Greenwich Mean Time (UTC±0) on Thursday.

CountryConfirmed casesDeathsRecoveredActive Cases
Afghanistan52,5132,19842,0068,309
Algeria99,3112,75166,81529,705
Bahrain92,42535290,0262,047
Cyprus22,0191192,05719,843
Djibouti5,824615,72347
Egypt136,6447,576111,45117,617
Iran1,225,14255,223988,833181,086
Iraq594,44212,808536,34842,286
Israel419,9433,318374,14842,487
Jordan293,0673,815268,84320,409
Kuwait150,298933146,2843,081
Lebanon177,9961,456126,46050,080
Libya100,2771,47872,10726,692
Mauritania14,19133911,0952,757
Morocco437,3327,355405,25124,726
Oman128,8671,499121,8905,478
Pakistan479,71510,105435,07334,537
Palestinian Territories138,0041400117,18319,421
Qatar143,834245141,4222,167
Saudi Arabia362,6016,214353,6822,705
Somalia4,7141303,612972
Sudan23,3161,46813,5248,324
Syria11,3447045,2965,344
Tunisia137,2164,620104,98027,616
Turkey2,194,27220,6422,078,62995,001
United Arab Emirates206,092665183,00722,420
Yemen2,0976101,39295
Total7,653,496148,0846,807,137695,252

 

 

Did you know we’re celebrating our 20th Anniversary as the 1st American News Agency exclusively covering the Middle East?

  • The Middle East landscape is changing rapidly.
  • The roads in the region open to new possibilities.
  • The Media Line continues to pave the way to a far greater understanding of the region’s land, people, policies and governments through our trusted, fact-based news.

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

Please make your gift today.
Thank you!
Donate

We paved the way to be the Trusted Mid East News you can rely on!

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

NEXT FROM
By Region
MORE FROM By Region

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.