The Media Line led over twenty years ago in pioneering the American independent news agency in the Middle East, arguably the first in the region. We have always stayed true to our mission: to provide you with contextual sourced and trustworthy news. In an age of fake news masquerading as journalism, The Media Line plays a crucial role in providing fact-based news that deserves your support.

We're proud of the dozens of young students we've trained in our Press and Policy Student Program who will form the vanguard of the next generation of journalists to the benefit of countless millions of news readers.

Look out for exciting new additions as we enter 2022.

We thank our loyal readers and wish you all the happiest of holidays.
The Media Line

Non-profit news needs public support.
Please support us with your generous contributions:
Donate
Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Former Hamas-Affiliated Government Minister Shot in West Bank
Nasser al-Shaer, left, a member of Hamas, attends a speech by Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas in the West Bank city of Ramallah on January 28, 2020. (Abbas Momani/AFP via Getty Images)
By Region
Palestinian Territories
Assassination attempt
Palestinian Security Services
Mahmoud Abbas
Hamas

Former Hamas-Affiliated Government Minister Shot in West Bank

Mohammad Al-Kassim
07/25/2022

Nasser Al-Din Al-Shaer, former Palestinian Authority deputy prime minister, was ambushed in Nablus by unknown assailants, highlighting an absence of law and order

Former Palestinian Authority Deputy Prime Minister Nasser Al-Din Al-Shaer was the target of a failed assassination attempt when unknown gunmen shot him several times as he drove his car on Friday in the northern West Bank city of Nablus.

Shaer, who is affiliated with Hamas and is widely respected among Palestinians, and who is known for his call for national unity, was wounded last month during a PA security crackdown on student dissidents at An-Najah National University in Nablus, where he teaches.

The plainclothes security officers violently attacked students protesting the university’s decision to expel a group of Hamas-affiliated students, using pepper gas to disperse them during a rally on campus.

Following the violent incident, a group of armed masked men issued a statement blaming Hamas for the violence inside the university campus and pointing a finger at Shaer, vowing to “stop anything that will enshrine divisions.”

The attempt on Shaer’s life highlights a growing feeling among Palestinians of a loss of security, and a rising sense of the absence of law and order in areas under the control of PA security forces.

PA President Mahmoud Abbas strongly condemned the assassination attempt, calling on his security services to immediately investigate the incident, arrest the perpetrators and bring them to justice.

Despite Abbas’ condemnation of the failed attack, many are blaming the violence on Abbas loyalists.

This is a prelude to what we may see in the future. Perhaps what is happening indicates the decline and weakness of the PA in the presence of a toxic atmosphere.

Esmat Mansour, a Ramallah-based political analyst, told The Media Line that what is happening is very worrying for the Palestinian population.

“This is a prelude to what we may see in the future,” Mansour said. “Perhaps what is happening indicates the decline and weakness of the PA in the presence of a toxic atmosphere.”

He added that: “Political liquidations and assassinations are very rare in Palestine, but what can be noted is that the level of incitement is very high, especially on social media. There is also hostile and hate speech along with the weakness of the PA and its gradual loss of control and the presence of different currents.”

Mansour says this internal divide provides fodder and creates the environment for marginalized groups that deviate from the familiar context that Palestinians are accustomed to. Abbas is 87 years old and his health is deteriorating, and the lack of a clear successor – many Palestinians say – feeds chaos.

“I think that what happened gives us a microcosm of what things could be like if there was no smooth transition of power, and what could happen to them if the authority did not deal with it seriously,” Mansour said.

“We really see the tendency to violence, and that the state of rejection of the other is increasing, and this is offset by the loosening on the grip of power and the emergence of different currents, militias and groups that act independently,” he added.

Palestinian political and social activist Issa Amro told The Media Line that the PA security service bears full responsibility for the attempt to assassinate Shaer, and for the state of security instability in areas under its control in the West Bank.

“They are responsible for maintaining order and protecting everyone. This is the chaos that we have been warning of for years,” Amro said.

He says that those behind these attacks feel threatened by activists.

“It is clear that anyone calling for national unity and an end to division and against corruption is targeted. Of course, this is not new, as more than one activist was shot more than once. Whether on their property, their cars or directly threatening them,” Amro said.

Some officers fomenting the violence are being brought to justice. Fourteen Palestinian Authority security officers will be charged in the death of PA critic Nizar Banat. Banat was arrested in June 2021 in Hebron in the West Bank; his family members said at the time that he was severely beaten during the arrest and was dragged away screaming.

Amro has a warning to those behind such violence: “This fire will eventually torch you; you are not immune to it.”

He accuses the Palestinian and Israeli security services of working together to protect those behind the chaos.

The cowardly assassination attempt is a blatant abuse of people’s blood and a return to the square of security chaos and the beginning of a new era of chaos

Abbas and other top PA officials such as Majed Faraj, head of the PA General Intelligence Service, have pledged to form a commission to investigate the failed assassination attempt, but not everyone is impressed. Activist Ahmad Abdel Haq told The Media Line that inquiry commissions are meant to bury the truth, and absorb the anger of the people.

“The investigative committees formed by the government aim to buy time to escape accountability. Through this innovation (investigation committees) the government has succeeded in evading responsibility and punishment.”

Abdel Haq says the shooting of Shaer is a “tragic crime, targeted against us all, and it is an attack on our unity, our humanity, the principle of law and its sovereignty,” warning that the increased lawlessness will harm everyone.

“The cowardly assassination attempt is a blatant abuse of people’s blood and a return to the square of security chaos and the beginning of a new era of chaos,” he said.

 

Give the Gift of Trusted News!

Dear friends,

The Media Line is always there to report to you the stories and issues of the Middle East – completely and in context: TML is the source you can trust.

Know The Media Line to Know The Middle East!

Please support our ad-free, nonprofit news agency. Our seasoned journalists reporting from the Middle East are working day and night during these challenging, yet defining times; and our student interns are honing their knowledge and skills, preparing to emerge as tomorrow’s journalists.

You rely on us and we’re relying on you! Make your online tax-deductible donation here and contact us regarding donations through appreciated stock, donor advised funds, qualifying IRA distributions and other charitable instruments.

Donate
Thank you for confidence in The Media Line.
 
Felice Friedson
Founder, President
NEXT FROM
By Region
MORE FROM By Region

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.