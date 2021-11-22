Americans need to understand the Middle East
How much do we really know?

At The Media Line, we value all points of view and aim to mend our differences through fact-based narrative-inclusive journalism Help support our bold and brave team in Afghanistan, Gaza, Israel, Palestinian Territories, the UAE, and beyond.
Help us continue our work and provide access to the news that matters to you.

Donate
Thank you and best wishes to you and yours for this Jewish New Year.
 
Felice Friedson
Founder, President
Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Great-Grandmother, 86, Wins Israel’s Miss Holocaust Survivor Pageant (VIDEO REPORT)
Miss Holocaust Survivor 2021 Selina Steinfeld, 86, waves after being crowned on November 16, 2021 in Jerusalem. (Alejandro Ernesto/dpa/picture alliance via Getty Images)
Watch Now
By Region
Israel
Holocaust survivors
beauty

Great-Grandmother, 86, Wins Israel’s Miss Holocaust Survivor Pageant (VIDEO REPORT)

Maya Margit
11/22/2021

Selina Steinfeld competed against nine other finalists in event aimed at raising awareness about the horrors of the Holocaust

Selina Steinfeld, an 86-year-old woman who survived a pogrom and Nazi massacres in her native Romania, was crowned Israel’s Miss Holocaust Survivor in Jerusalem.

The unique beauty pageant held last week is geared toward raising awareness about the horrors of the Holocaust and bringing joy to the quickly dwindling population of survivors living in Israel.

“It’s been amazing,” Steinfeld told The Media Line. “I’m very happy to be here and to continue to help others. Never forget to help others. It’s the most important thing. You have no idea how many people need it.”

The Media Line has the full story in our video report.

Give the Gift of Trusted News!

Dear friends,

The Media Line is always there to report to you the stories and issues of the Middle East – completely and in context: TML is the source you can trust.

Know The Media Line to Know The Middle East!

Please support our ad-free, nonprofit news agency. Our seasoned journalists reporting from the Middle East are working day and night during these challenging, yet defining times; and our student interns are honing their knowledge and skills, preparing to emerge as tomorrow’s journalists.

You rely on us and we’re relying on you! Make your online tax-deductible donation here and contact us regarding donations through appreciated stock, donor advised funds, qualifying IRA distributions and other charitable instruments.

Donate
Thank you for confidence in The Media Line.
 
Felice Friedson
Founder, President
NEXT FROM
By Region
MORE FROM By Region

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.