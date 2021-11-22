Great-Grandmother, 86, Wins Israel’s Miss Holocaust Survivor Pageant (VIDEO REPORT)

Selina Steinfeld competed against nine other finalists in event aimed at raising awareness about the horrors of the Holocaust

Selina Steinfeld, an 86-year-old woman who survived a pogrom and Nazi massacres in her native Romania, was crowned Israel’s Miss Holocaust Survivor in Jerusalem.

The unique beauty pageant held last week is geared toward raising awareness about the horrors of the Holocaust and bringing joy to the quickly dwindling population of survivors living in Israel.

“It’s been amazing,” Steinfeld told The Media Line. “I’m very happy to be here and to continue to help others. Never forget to help others. It’s the most important thing. You have no idea how many people need it.”

The Media Line has the full story in our video report.