Israeli Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi (3L) greeting a Greek delegation led by Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis (3R) at Ben Gurion Airport on June 16, 2020. (Shlomi Amsalem/Foreign Ministry)
Greek PM in Israel to Discuss Energy Deals, Annexation, Tourism (AUDIO INTERVIEW)

Charles Bybelezer
06/16/2020

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis arrived in Israel on Tuesday, leading a delegation including his foreign and defense ministers.

Discussions in Jerusalem focused on energy-related matters that have led to tensions in the Eastern Mediterranean, in addition to Israel’s prospective annexation of parts of the West Bank in accordance with the Trump Administration’s Middle East peace plan.

Officials are also keen to jump-start tourism between the countries despite the coronavirus pandemic.

The Media Line spoke about these matters with Arye Mekel, Israel’s former ambassador to Athens.

