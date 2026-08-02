How Anghami Became the Arab World’s Streaming Leader

After becoming a regional leader in music streaming, Anghami was also the first Arab tech company to be listed on the Nasdaq stock exchange in New York in 2022

In Arabic music, there have been many turning points, but the most recent one was revolutionary. The story began in a white paradise in 2011. Eddy Maroun was skiing at Lebanon’s Mzaar-Kfardebian resort when he tried to accompany his practice with some music. But he had trouble syncing the songs he wanted to hear on his iPod, so he couldn’t access his music files. This frustration was the seed that led to the creation of Anghami. In Arabic, it literally means “my tunes,” and it became the first legal music streaming platform and digital distribution company in the Arab world.

“The idea is that everywhere you go, you’ll find your music” was its first slogan in 2011. Fifteen years ago, Spotify wasn’t available in the region, so there was a need for a similar platform. Anghami was created to offer users access to unlimited music and the ability to stream music offline. This was the key to its success in a region and in a country where internet access is never assured. When Anghami was launched, there were no legal streaming or downloading services available in the region, let alone one specifically designed to work on Lebanon’s notoriously poor mobile networks. At that time, piracy reigned supreme.

One year after that frustrating and silent ski trip, Anghami was launched by the Lebanese duo formed by Elie Habib and Eddy Maroun. Both founders quit their jobs and put up their own money to start building this dream. The company established its offices in Beirut and hired around six Lebanese employees.

Another turning point for Arabic music came in November 2012, when the mobile-only app began offering unlimited Arabic and international music to stream and download for offline listening. Designed for the Middle East and North Africa region, it provided the largest music catalog of licensed content from major Arabic and regional labels, as well as many independent and international major labels.

The success was immediate. Just four months after launch, Anghami experienced rapid growth, reaching one million registered users. The next million took three more months after partnering with the major media player, MBC Group (Middle East Broadcasting Center), which featured Anghami on one of its most successful TV shows, Arab Idol.

A year later, in 2013, the company partnered with Facebook. During the first five years of operation, Anghami reached 30 million listeners, with 75% of users being in the Arab region. The goal of Anghami was to reduce music piracy in the Arab world and to serve as legal alternative.

I started getting to know different artists that I would have never been able to get in touch with before

“It changed everything,” Mohammed remembered. “I started getting to know different artists that I would have never been able to get in touch with before, and we could bring music literally everywhere, which is something that we shouldn’t take for granted,” he told The Media Line. As a music fan, he recalls long afternoons with his closest friends listening to indie bands from all over the world without having to hear the ads of illegally downloaded platforms.

Since its launch, Anghami has been part of many lives in the region, not only in Lebanon. After becoming a regional leader in music streaming, it was also the first Arab tech company to be listed on Nasdaq in New York in 2022. It did so through a Special Purpose Acquisition Company merger with Vistas Media Acquisition Company, and the company was valued at between $220 million and $230 million.

At that time, it employed around 180 people. Currently, it has a vast audio catalog, with more than 100 million songs and podcasts, including audiobooks and a meditation service. In 2023, it had around 120 million registered users.

“Anghami is part of my day-to-day life, ” said Ali, who is a big music fan and plays the electric guitar. “I used it on my way to work, when I am driving, while I work out, when I am playing with my newborn, at parties with my friends,” he told The Media Line.

The key to its success was not only the void in the market, but the deals with telecom companies. More than 20 bundle the app with their data plans. A regular premium subscription costs $4.99 and grants access to unlimited downloads and offline listening with no ads, but pairing it with telecom companies makes it cheaper. In Lebanon, for example, Alfa, the most popular telecommunications company, charges $3.99 per month for Anghami’s premium subscription.

Currently, 70% of the company’s revenue comes from paid subscriptions, primarily from telecoms, with ads accounting for the remainder. But even one of the most successful Lebanese companies got hit by the economic crisis. Starting in 2019, the World Bank stated that Lebanon is facing one of the worst financial crises in the world since the 1850s. That is why Anghami had to make a hard decision about where to continue its journey, since the abundance of talent in Lebanon’s startup scene is met with a lack of infrastructure and resources for growth.

In 2021, the company relocated to Abu Dhabi, in the heart of the Hub71 technology center, after receiving funding from the Abu Dhabi Investment Office, but it continues to hire Lebanese talent.