Defend Press Freedom

In honor of World Press Freedom Day on May 3rd, we hope you will consider supporting The Media Line this month.
The role of a free press has been at the foundation of democracies around the world for nearly 200 years.
Yet, in many countries, publications are censored and journalists put their lives at risk to report the truth.
A transparent and reliable press covering the important issues of the Middle East is needed more than ever.

The Media Line is proud to assume this responsibility and has over 20 years of success in shaping the role of news reporting in the region. We hope you will support our efforts by making a donation today.

Thank you!

Donate
Thank you for confidence in The Media Line.
 
Felice Friedson
Founder, President
Donate
Light Theme
Log In
How Mideast Countries are Helping India Cope with COVID
Workers load 300 tons of medical aid to be flown in a three-flight Qatar Airways convoy directly to destinations in India, at Qatar's Hamad International Airport in the capital Doha on May 3, 2021. (Karim Jaafar/AFP via Getty Images)
By Region
India
Mideast
roundup
coronavirus
COVID-19
MENA
Middle East
Statistics
India

How Mideast Countries are Helping India Cope with COVID

Tara Kavaler
05/07/2021

Region states working to alleviate the unfolding humanitarian disaster

The Middle East has stepped up to aid India, the worst COVID-afflicted country at present.

On Thursday, the South Asian nation registered an all-time high of 412,262 new COVID-19 cases and the largest ever fatality count from the virus, 3,980, over the past day.

India’s hospitals have been overwhelmed, running low on oxygen and overflowing to the point where patients needing immediate medical attention are turned away.

As the world watches in horror, here is what some Middle Eastern countries are doing to help.

Kuwait

On Tuesday, Arindam Bagchi, the spokesperson of the Indian Ministry of External Affairs, tweeted confirmation of receipt for 282 oxygen cylinders, 60 oxygen concentrators, ventilators and other medical supplies from the Gulf state. On Wednesday, the Kuwait News Agency announced the country was sending an additional 1,000 oxygen tanks and 215 metric tons of oxygen.

United Arab Emirates

Bagchi thanked the UAE in a tweet on Tuesday for its first shipment of liquid medical oxygen, some 140 metric tons in total. “Will help augment oxygen availability,” he wrote. Abu Dhabi had previously sent empty cryogenic oxygen containers to ameliorate delays in India’s oxygen distribution.

Saudi Arabia

Riyadh delivered 80 metric tons of oxygen in late April.

Bahrain

On Saturday, the Indian Mission in Bahrain tweeted that 40 metrics of liquid oxygen were homeward bound: “India thanks its friend Bahrain for expression of solidarity and timely supply of much needed liquid oxygen to support our efforts in fighting the current wave of COVID-19 pandemic.” The shipment arrived on Wednesday, Bagchi tweeted.

Qatar

On Monday, Qatar Airways sent 300 tons of medical equipment in three planes to India that was donated by the international community, including personal protective equipment and oxygen tanks.

Israel

Aid from Jerusalem arrived in India on Wednesday consisting of thousands of oxygen generators and other medical supplies.

Here are the latest COVID-19 numbers for the Middle East and North Africa as of 7 am Greenwich Mean Time (UTC±0) on Friday.

 

CountryConfirmed CasesDeathsRecoveredActive Cases
Afghanistan61,4552,67353,9614,821
Algeria123,4733,30786,00734,159
Bahrain184,697670172,00612,021
Cyprus68,44232839,06129,053
Djibouti11,30714811,006153
Egypt234,01513,714175,11745,184
Iran2,610,01873,9062,057,692478,420
Iraq1,098,18715,673986,13496,380
Israel838,8286,374831,3311,123
Jordan717,9309,014698,20110,715
Kuwait281,7721,621265,53014,621
Lebanon531,2347,415475,38348,436
Libya179,1933,059165,50410,630
Mauritania18,57645617,817303
Morocco513,0169,049499,9174,050
Oman199,3442,083181,69615,565
Pakistan850,13118,677747,75583,699
Palestinian Territories300,3873,326281,58615,475
Qatar209,470493198,22710,750
Saudi Arabia423,4067,032406,5899,785
Somalia14,3687456,1527,471
Sudan33,6482,36527,2474,036
Syria23,1911,63117,9323,628
Tunisia317,01011,208272,50533,297
Turkey4,977,98242,1874,626,799308,996
United Arab Emirates530,9441,604511,34018,000
Yemen6,4261,2652,9712,190
Total15,358,450240,02313,815,4661,302,961

 

Steven Ganot contributed to this report.

Give the Gift of Trusted News!

Dear friends,

The Media Line is always there to report to you the stories and issues of the Middle East – completely and in context: TML is the source you can trust.

Know The Media Line to Know The Middle East!

Please support our ad-free, nonprofit news agency. Our seasoned journalists reporting from the Middle East are working day and night during these challenging, yet defining times; and our student interns are honing their knowledge and skills, preparing to emerge as tomorrow’s journalists.

You rely on us and we’re relying on you! Make your online tax-deductible donation here and contact us regarding donations through appreciated stock, donor advised funds, qualifying IRA distributions and other charitable instruments.

Donate
Thank you for confidence in The Media Line.
 
Felice Friedson
Founder, President
NEXT FROM
By Region
MORE FROM By Region

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.