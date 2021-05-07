How Mideast Countries are Helping India Cope with COVID

Region states working to alleviate the unfolding humanitarian disaster

The Middle East has stepped up to aid India, the worst COVID-afflicted country at present.

On Thursday, the South Asian nation registered an all-time high of 412,262 new COVID-19 cases and the largest ever fatality count from the virus, 3,980, over the past day.

India’s hospitals have been overwhelmed, running low on oxygen and overflowing to the point where patients needing immediate medical attention are turned away.

As the world watches in horror, here is what some Middle Eastern countries are doing to help.

Kuwait

On Tuesday, Arindam Bagchi, the spokesperson of the Indian Ministry of External Affairs, tweeted confirmation of receipt for 282 oxygen cylinders, 60 oxygen concentrators, ventilators and other medical supplies from the Gulf state. On Wednesday, the Kuwait News Agency announced the country was sending an additional 1,000 oxygen tanks and 215 metric tons of oxygen.

United Arab Emirates

Bagchi thanked the UAE in a tweet on Tuesday for its first shipment of liquid medical oxygen, some 140 metric tons in total. “Will help augment oxygen availability,” he wrote. Abu Dhabi had previously sent empty cryogenic oxygen containers to ameliorate delays in India’s oxygen distribution.

Saudi Arabia

Riyadh delivered 80 metric tons of oxygen in late April.

Bahrain

On Saturday, the Indian Mission in Bahrain tweeted that 40 metrics of liquid oxygen were homeward bound: “India thanks its friend Bahrain for expression of solidarity and timely supply of much needed liquid oxygen to support our efforts in fighting the current wave of COVID-19 pandemic.” The shipment arrived on Wednesday, Bagchi tweeted.

Qatar

On Monday, Qatar Airways sent 300 tons of medical equipment in three planes to India that was donated by the international community, including personal protective equipment and oxygen tanks.

Israel

Aid from Jerusalem arrived in India on Wednesday consisting of thousands of oxygen generators and other medical supplies.

Here are the latest COVID-19 numbers for the Middle East and North Africa as of 7 am Greenwich Mean Time (UTC±0) on Friday.

Country Confirmed Cases Deaths Recovered Active Cases Afghanistan 61,455 2,673 53,961 4,821 Algeria 123,473 3,307 86,007 34,159 Bahrain 184,697 670 172,006 12,021 Cyprus 68,442 328 39,061 29,053 Djibouti 11,307 148 11,006 153 Egypt 234,015 13,714 175,117 45,184 Iran 2,610,018 73,906 2,057,692 478,420 Iraq 1,098,187 15,673 986,134 96,380 Israel 838,828 6,374 831,331 1,123 Jordan 717,930 9,014 698,201 10,715 Kuwait 281,772 1,621 265,530 14,621 Lebanon 531,234 7,415 475,383 48,436 Libya 179,193 3,059 165,504 10,630 Mauritania 18,576 456 17,817 303 Morocco 513,016 9,049 499,917 4,050 Oman 199,344 2,083 181,696 15,565 Pakistan 850,131 18,677 747,755 83,699 Palestinian Territories 300,387 3,326 281,586 15,475 Qatar 209,470 493 198,227 10,750 Saudi Arabia 423,406 7,032 406,589 9,785 Somalia 14,368 745 6,152 7,471 Sudan 33,648 2,365 27,247 4,036 Syria 23,191 1,631 17,932 3,628 Tunisia 317,010 11,208 272,505 33,297 Turkey 4,977,982 42,187 4,626,799 308,996 United Arab Emirates 530,944 1,604 511,340 18,000 Yemen 6,426 1,265 2,971 2,190 Total 15,358,450 240,023 13,815,466 1,302,961

Steven Ganot contributed to this report.