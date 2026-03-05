‘If You Want To Bring a Nation to Its Knees, You Choke the Flow of Its Money’

After two decades of civil litigation against Tehran, Nitsana Darshan-Leitner argues that financial warfare weakened the Iranian regime long before missiles began to fly

When the United States and Israel launched coordinated strikes against Iranian targets on February 28, the images that dominated international coverage were military in nature. Fighter jets, missile batteries, and strategic facilities were hit across Iranian territory. But for attorney Nitsana Darshan-Leitner, the confrontation did not begin that morning. In her view, it began years earlier in courtrooms.

In my organization and in my law practice, I’ve been fighting the Iranian regime for over two decades

“In my organization and in my law practice, I’ve been fighting the Iranian regime for over two decades,” Darshan-Leitner told The Media Line. Through the Shurat HaDin Israel Law Center, she has pursued civil cases in multiple jurisdictions, targeting what she describes as Iran’s financial backing of Hamas, Islamic Jihad, and Hezbollah.

Darshan-Leitner described filing lawsuits on behalf of victims of attacks carried out by groups she identifies as Iranian proxies. “I filed lawsuits on behalf of victims from the Second Intifada and from October 7, all done by the proxies of Iran,” she said. “Terror attacks that were perpetrated by Hamas, Islamic Jihad, Hezbollah, all supported by the Iranian regime that funds them, provides them with material support, provides them with weapons, shelter, training, anything on earth to enable these terror organizations to kill Jews.”

The strategy, she explained, was never symbolic. It was designed to target the regime’s financial infrastructure. “We’ve been able to get judgments against Iran and to confiscate assets that belong to the Iranian regime, like bank accounts, like buildings,” she said.

Contrary to the assumption that Tehran dismisses such rulings, Darshan-Leitner argued the opposite is true. “People believe that Iran doesn’t care about this fight, about this money, about these cases, but this is a complete mistake. When I touch the assets of Iran, they come to court. They come, they fight, they litigate the case. They don’t want this building to be taken away.”

For Darshan-Leitner, that reaction is proof that legal action creates pressure. She described what she calls a “financial war” pursued across jurisdictions. “We are taking this war against the Iranian regime, the financial war, … all over the world,” she said.

She believes the cumulative effect of such pressure contributed to the current moment. “I believe that what Israel is doing now, and the United States, is a consequence of this financial pressure put on Iran,” she said.

In the end, if you want to bring a nation to its knees, it’s only by choking the flow of its money, by choking the flow of its oxygen

Her reasoning is direct. “In the end, if you want to bring a nation to its knees, it’s only by choking the flow of its money, by choking the flow of its oxygen.” She linked internal unrest and reduced state capacity in Iran to sustained financial strain. “The reason that the masses went out to the streets, the reason that Iran cannot actually defend itself, it doesn’t have enough support, enough money, is a result of the financial warfare,” she asserted.

Her connection to Iran is also personal. Her parents emigrated from the country in the 1950s. “They were living peacefully with their Muslim neighbors,” she said, recalling family stories. “They had no fight, no competition, no hatred. They were helping each other.” They left for Zionist reasons, she explained, and she still carries an emotional connection to the country itself. “They tell beautiful stories about Iran, which makes me want the moment we’ll be able to fly to Iran and to experience the country by myself.”

As missile exchanges expanded across the region, questions emerged about whether affected states could pursue legal action after the war. Darshan-Leitner cautioned that sovereign immunity limits interstate litigation. “Countries cannot sue each other. A country cannot sue another country. Every country enjoys sovereign immunity,” she said.

Historical precedents such as post–World War II arrangements involved negotiated settlements rather than traditional lawsuits. “The ones who can bring lawsuits are the citizens of the country,” she said. If American citizens were killed in attacks attributed to Iran, “they can bring a lawsuit against Iran in the United States.”

She expressed hope that future litigation might not be necessary. “I tell you, quite frankly, I hope there won’t be a reason to file lawsuits against the Iranian regime post this war, because I hope the Iranian regime will no longer be with us,” she said. She suggested that regime change would alter the legal landscape. “There will be a new government in Iran, a new ruler, a new prime minister, a new president that didn’t know Joseph”—a reference to the biblical Pharaoh who “did not know Joseph,” symbolizing a break from the past.

On international reaction, Darshan-Leitner was skeptical. “We already learned that the UN and any international organization are not in favor of a democratic state that fights for its life,” she said, referring to criticism from global institutions as she defended the legality of preemptive action under international law. “The United States has a full right, according to international law, under the Doctrine of Self-Defense, under Section 51 of the UN Treaty, to strike a preemptive act against Iran.”

When a country attacks forcefully, using force against your country, you have a complete right to fight back. That’s called self-defense.

As for states targeted by Iranian retaliation, she did not hesitate. “One hundred percent,” she said when asked whether international law permits them to respond militarily. “When a country attacks forcefully, using force against your country, you have a complete right to fight back. That’s called self-defense,” she added.

Still, Darshan-Leitner returned to the financial dimension as the decisive factor. “In the end, things rise and fall on money,” she said. “If you really dismantle the financial infrastructure of Iran in any way possible, you can destroy and bring down the Iranian regime.”

For her, the military confrontation visible today represents a phase in a longer campaign. “The military forces that the United States, along with Israel, inflicted on Iran will be enough to eliminate this regime,” she said.

And yet, her conclusion remains rooted not in missiles but in money. “If you want to bring a nation to its knees,” she said, “it’s only by choking the flow of its money.”