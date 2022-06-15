The Media Line led over twenty years ago in pioneering the American independent news agency in the Middle East, arguably the first in the region. We have always stayed true to our mission: to provide you with contextual sourced and trustworthy news. In an age of fake news masquerading as journalism, The Media Line plays a crucial role in providing fact-based news that deserves your support.

We're proud of the dozens of young students we've trained in our Press and Policy Student Program who will form the vanguard of the next generation of journalists to the benefit of countless millions of news readers.

Look out for exciting new additions as we enter 2022.

We thank our loyal readers and wish you all the happiest of holidays.
The Media Line

Non-profit news needs public support.
Please support us with your generous contributions:
Donate
Donate
Light Theme
Log In
‘I’m Not Afraid of Anything’: Israelis Traveling to Turkey Respond to Travel Warning
Israelis stand in line for a flight to Istanbul, at Ben-Gurion International Airport, outside of Tel Aviv, June 15, 2022. (Maya Margit/The Media Line)
Watch Now
By Region
Israel
Turkey
Israel
Iran
travel advisory
terrorism
Turkey

‘I’m Not Afraid of Anything’: Israelis Traveling to Turkey Respond to Travel Warning

Maya Margit and Dario Sanchez
06/15/2022

Thousands continue to fly to Turkey despite authorities warning of an immediate threat of an Iranian attack

Thousands of Israelis are continuing to fly to Turkey daily despite a severe travel advisory being in effect.

Israel’s National Security Council (NSC) Counterterrorism Bureau this week raised the travel warning for Istanbul to its highest level. The NSC has called on Israelis that are currently in Istanbul to leave the city as soon as possible, and on those planning to travel to Turkey to “avoid doing so until further notice.”

The stern warning comes amid security concerns regarding Iranian attempts to murder or kidnap Israelis around the world, but especially in Turkey. Tehran has blamed Israel for a series of attacks on its nuclear and military infrastructure.

Last week, Israeli and Turkish intelligence forces foiled an imminent plot by Iran to attack tourists in Istanbul. According to Channel 13 News, security officials whisked a group of Israelis away from an Istanbul market to escape Iranian assassins.

The Media Line spoke with Israelis preparing to board flights to Turkey at Ben-Gurion Airport, as well as Foreign Minister Yair Lapid, to get a better understanding of the situation.

Give the Gift of Trusted News!

Dear friends,

The Media Line is always there to report to you the stories and issues of the Middle East – completely and in context: TML is the source you can trust.

Know The Media Line to Know The Middle East!

Please support our ad-free, nonprofit news agency. Our seasoned journalists reporting from the Middle East are working day and night during these challenging, yet defining times; and our student interns are honing their knowledge and skills, preparing to emerge as tomorrow’s journalists.

You rely on us and we’re relying on you! Make your online tax-deductible donation here and contact us regarding donations through appreciated stock, donor advised funds, qualifying IRA distributions and other charitable instruments.

Donate
Thank you for confidence in The Media Line.
 
Felice Friedson
Founder, President
NEXT FROM
By Region
MORE FROM By Region

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.