Israel Is Potential Gas Supplier for Europe as It Boosts Production

A future deal with Europe should involve other countries from the region, experts say

Israel is planning to boost its gas production and is seeking to reach gas supply agreements with European countries.

“The hope is to create a relatively fast working process and already during the summer to reach a framework agreement,” Lior Schillat, director general of Israel’s Energy Ministry, said during a recent visit to the drill ship of the Karish natural gas field, a new gas field in Israel’s territorial waters that is expected to start producing by the end of the year.

“At the beginning, it will be small amounts and slowly, as production and delivery capacities rise, it will increase,” he said.

Since the beginning of the Russo-Ukrainian War, the West has imposed multiple sanctions on Russia, including sanctions on the energy arena. As a result, Europe has faced energy security problems since Russia was its major energy supplier.

The situation has led many gas and oil producers to try to replace Russia as an energy supplier to Europe. Among them are many countries in the Middle East and North Africa.

Israel has the potential to export large amounts of gas, according to Gina Cohen, consultant and analyst on the natural gas market, and a lecturer at the Technion University. That is why the country has been looking for new buyers, even before the Russian invasion of Ukraine, she says.

Cohen told The Media Line that Israel already has discovered 1,000 billion cubic meters (bcm) of gas, and the country currently consumes about 13 bcm a year – and there is more potential for discovery.

The country is already exporting about 4 bcm-5 bcm a year to Egypt, and about 3 bcm to Jordan, said Cohen, adding that “yes, the desire to export greater volumes including to Europe has been at the core of our ambition for a while.”

The current war has caused Europe to focus more on energy security, including supply and prices. This makes the issue ever more pressing for countries in Europe and the opportunity for Israel to export more gas to Europe ever more possible, she continued.

It is necessary to first find a buyer for the gas, this is because gas is an expensive product to transport over certain distances

Dror Cohen, former senior advisor to Israel’s Minister of Energy, explains that Israel currently has three different natural gas operators.

“We have three different suppliers from three gas reservoirs and more to discover, for sure,” he told The Media Line.

“I believe that Tamar gas field, and Leviathan as well, will have more capacity in a couple of years. The other reservoir will be ready to produce in 7 to 8 years,” he said.

Gina Cohen warns that there are some things to consider before Israel starts increasing its gas production.

Before gas production can be boosted, she said, “it is necessary to first find a buyer for the gas, this is because gas is an expensive product to transport over certain distances.”

She suggests that Israel begin by starting talks with potential buyers in Europe to see where the most pressing need for this gas is in the medium term.

She points out that, in addition to what Israel already exports to Egypt and Jordan, it could export another 10 bcm-12 bcm a year once a deal has been agreed to and the infrastructure has been established.

“If gas from Cyprus is included, this volume could be doubled,” she added.

Elad Golan, head of Regulatory Affairs and the person in charge of the petroleum unit at the Ministry of Energy, told The Media Line that work teams from the ministry and the European Union have been set up in order to check how Israel’s supply of gas to Europe could be enlarged.

“The teams are trying to consolidate drafts of agreements concerning future work,” he said.

Once the buyers are secured, Israel should explore options on how to get the natural resource to Europe. This is the main challenge, according to Golan.

Dror Cohen believes that the most optimal option is via pipelines and LNG (Liquified Natural Gas).

“I believe those infrastructures will be effective for many years and the LNG ports will be active at least 25 years from now,” he said.

Gina Cohen presented some possible routes for those pipelines and ways to transform the gas to LNG.

The first one, she said, is a pipeline directly between Israel and Egypt’s liquefaction facilities, where the gas would be liquefied and sent by ship to Europe.

Another alternative “is a liquefaction facility to be erected offshore Israel giving a direct pipeline from Israel to southeast Italy, via Cyprus and Greece,” she continued.

Finally, she presented the option of a pipeline to Turkey, and from there into Europe.

Golan suggests the first option as the main one for the moment. He adds that additional options also are being explored.

Dror Cohen believes that an energy supply agreement between Israel and Europe is nearly inevitable.

“I believe nothing will stop it, but this is the Middle East, so I pray nothing will prevent it from happening,” he said.

If we export with our friends from the region, like Egypt and Cyprus, the more gas we have for local use and the whole region economy will prosper

However, Gina Cohen is more skeptical. She says that there are some obstacles that could halt the desired supply agreement.

These obstacles include procrastination, Europe reverting to a false sense of security that renewable energy will do the trick to the belief that Russian President Vladimir Putin can be forgiven and trusted again, and the lack of action by the Israeli government.

A potential deal for Israel to supply gas to Europe should involve other countries from the region, the experts noted.

“I think it’s important, it’s the right thing to do,” said Dror Cohen. “If we export with our friends from the region, like Egypt and Cyprus, the more gas we have for local use and the whole region economy will prosper.”

Gina Cohen also believes that it would be a positive move that could bring several benefits.

She said that involving other countries in the region could improve even further the relationship between the countries in the Eastern Mediterranean; could enable larger volumes of gas to reach Europe because it could include gas from Cyprus and Egypt; and could enable synergies on infrastructure which would reduce costs and timing.