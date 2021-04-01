Happy Holidays!

For those who celebrate, The Media Line wishes you a joyous Passover and a Happy Easter!

We hope you will support The Media Line (TML) this holiday season. TML is known for truthful, unbiased journalism and we are teaching future journalists to do the same. Through our Press and Policy Student Program, TML provides an innovative opportunity for students to globalize their educational experience by connecting to an active news bureau in the Middle East, studying journalism and public policy under the mentorship of veteran journalists while earning academic credit.
These students will reshape how the world sees and understands the Middle East and, in turn, how the Middle East impacts our world. Your contribution will provide the next generation with the skills they need to uphold the highest standards of journalism and, in turn, educate our global society with integrity and respect.
Thank you!

Donate
“The Press and Policy Student Program has elevated my global awareness, supported my journalistic efforts, and propelled me on the path of future success within the news industry.”
Press and Policy Student Program Participant
Carla Warren, University of Houston
Thank you and best wishes.
 
Felice Friedson
Founder, President
Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Israel Opens for Business as COVID-19 Infections Plummet (with VIDEO)
People eat at a restaurant in the Israeli coastal city of Tel Aviv on March 7, 2021, after authorities reopened restaurants, bars and cafés to vaccinated "green pass" holders. (Emmanuel Dunand/AFP via Getty Images)
Watch Now
By Region
Israel
Video
coronavirus
easing restrictions
COVID-19
Israel

Israel Opens for Business as COVID-19 Infections Plummet (with VIDEO)

Mohammad Al-Kassim
04/01/2021

High vaccination rate means ‘return to normalcy’ well underway

Scenes of crowded restaurants, long lines at cafés, bands dotting the squares playing to passersby, children being amused by clowns and shoppers going in and out of stores had all but disappeared from the streets of Jerusalem. But with more than half the population now vaccinated, Israel has begun easing restrictions it has imposed to contain the coronavirus pandemic.

Businesses are back open, and shoppers are heeding the call to turn out. And people are taking advantage of the weeklong Passover holiday to emerge from the seemingly endless lockdowns.

With a sharp and sustained drop in coronavirus cases and a successful vaccination campaign, authorities have relaxed many of the restrictions imposed to contain the pandemic. As a result, life has nearly returned to pre-COVID times: Shops are open, eateries (those not closed due to the dietary restrictions of the holiday) are full, and even the border with Egypt has reopened, allowing hundreds of vaccinated Israelis to vacation at resorts along the Red Sea.

Vladimir Merakhovich drove from the northern city of Nof HaGalil (formerly called Upper Nazareth) with his wife for a day out in the big town. Now that restrictions have eased, and after getting vaccinated, they are going out more, and they are attending shows and concerts, he told The Media Line.

“We have a one-day vacation; we are traveling, [it’s] a nice time to breathe a little bit.”

Having restaurants and other businesses open has infused new life to what had been empty, soulless streets. For many, it is a symbol of a return to normalcy.

Israel has fully vaccinated more than half of its 9.3 million residents against the novel coronavirus, in the world’s fastest inoculation campaign.

Yitzhak Mandel said he now feels safe to go out with his children.

“Kids are excited, they are back at school. People are out and businesses are thriving. It’s great. Fun to be out,” he said.

And with spring officially here and Passover week coming to an end, it has made a believer out of Mandel.

“It really does feel like a miracle. A Passover miracle.”

Jaffa Road in the heart of Jerusalem is packed, and a woman from out of town cannot hide her excitement.

Dancing to street music, Bracha, who is visiting with her family, told The Media Line it feels like old times.

“I’m having fun, enjoying myself, having a good time. After the corona, you have to go out. Thank you, God, and bless Bibi [Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu] for bringing us the vaccines. And bless you, too,” she told The Media Line.

As soon as the US Food and Drug Administration approves the Pfizer vaccine for children aged 12 to 15, perhaps in May, the government will start inoculating that age group. Already at least 700 Israelis in that range, youngsters who suffer from serious risk factors, have received the jab.

The government is promising to have the entire country vaccinated and reopened by early summer.

Give the Gift of Trusted News!

Dear friends,

The Media Line is always there to report to you the stories and issues of the Middle East – completely and in context: TML is the source you can trust.

Know The Media Line to Know The Middle East!

Please support our ad-free, nonprofit news agency. Our seasoned journalists reporting from the Middle East are working day and night during these challenging, yet defining times; and our student interns are honing their knowledge and skills, preparing to emerge as tomorrow’s journalists.

You rely on us and we’re relying on you! Make your online tax-deductible donation here and contact us regarding donations through appreciated stock, donor advised funds, qualifying IRA distributions and other charitable instruments.

Donate
Thank you for confidence in The Media Line.
 
Felice Friedson
Founder, President
NEXT FROM
By Region
MORE FROM By Region

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.