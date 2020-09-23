Did you know we’re celebrating our 20th Anniversary as the 1st American News Agency exclusively covering the Middle East?

Israel Police Work to Enforce Second Lockdown (VIDEO REPORT)
Israeli police have set up hundreds of roadblocks across the country to limit the movement of citizens during the lockdown. (Israel Police)
Israel Police Work to Enforce Second Lockdown (VIDEO REPORT)

Maya Margit
09/23/2020

Hundreds of roadblocks are deployed across country as coronavirus cases continue to skyrocket

Hundreds of police roadblocks have been deployed across Israel in a bid to restrict citizens’ movement and slow the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Israel is under lockdown for the second time since the start of the pandemic and has claimed the grim title of being the country with the highest number of cases per capita.

In all, 7,000 police officers and 1,000 soldiers are working together to enforce the lockdown restrictions.

