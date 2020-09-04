Donate
Israel Reportedly Leading World in New Infections per Capita
Joshua Robbin Marks
09/04/2020

The latest COVID-19 information and statistics for the Middle East and North Africa

Israel’s so-called Coronavirus Cabinet on Thursday approved lockdowns in 30 cities and towns categorized as “red zones,” meaning they have particularly high coronavirus infection and morbidity rates.

According to per capita tabulations made by two Israeli TV news outlets, Israel’s rate of new infections is the highest in the world. Using data from Johns Hopkins University in the United States, the reports said the Jewish state averaged 199.3 new cases a day per 1 million population during the seven-day period ending on September 2.

The lockdowns will start on Monday, a day after National Coronavirus Project Coordinator Ronni Gamzu’s “traffic light” plan takes effect, using red for the most severe restrictions and green for the least severe.

The lockdown will initially last for a week and include the following cities and towns: Abu Snan, Umm el-Fahm, Elad, Aablin, Bukata, Beit Jann, Bnei Brak, Jaljulia, Jat, Daliat al Karmel, Zemer, Tiberias, Taibe, Tira, neighborhoods in east Jerusalem, Kasra Samia, Kabiye-Tabash-Hajajre, Kafr Bara, Kafr Kana, Kafr Kasem, Lakia, Mateh Asher, Ma’aleh Iron, Nazareth, Ein Ma’ahal, Isfiya, Arar, Fureidis, Kalansua, Rechasim and Sha’ar Hanegev.

The coronavirus death count for the 27 countries of the Middle East and North Africa region stood at 61,259 as of Friday, with 2,441,801 confirmed cases. More than 2,068,000 people have recovered. There are currently some 312,000 active cases.

The hardest-hit Middle Eastern country remains Iran, with 380,746 cases and 21,926 deaths.

Palestinian Territories

The Ministry of Health in the Gaza Strip announced on Thursday that the coastal enclave had received a shipment of medical aid from Medecins du Monde-France for addressing the coronavirus.

On Tuesday, the ministry received a testing device from Qatar along with around 20,000 swabs. The Qatar Committee for the Reconstruction of Gaza, in cooperation with the Qatar Fund for Development, provided the equipment at a total cost of $150,000.

Jordan

Jordan says that its main airport will reopen on Tuesday to regular flights, according to the state news agency Petra. Queen Alia International Airport was closed in mid-March due to the coronavirus pandemic, with all foreign flights halted.

Coronavirus measures will vary according to the infection rates of countries of origin. All travelers will be required to take a polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test 72 hours before the flight and to quarantine for a week prior to arrival.

Egypt and United Arab Emirates

Russia has resumed international flights to Egypt and the United Arab Emirates, according to the Reuters news agency. The government has authorized three flights a week to Cairo and two flights a week to Dubai.

Here are the latest COVID-19 numbers for the Middle East and North Africa as of 07:00 UTC on Friday.

CountryConfirmed casesDeathsRecoveredActive Cases
Afghanistan38,2881,40929,3907,489
Algeria45,4691,52932,00611,934
Bahrain53,43319050,0133,230
Cyprus1,498211,139338
Djibouti5,387605,3270
Egypt99,4255,47975,41518,531
Iran380,74621,926328,59530,225
Iraq274,9437,275187,75779,911
Israel125,26098599,47824,797
Jordan2,233151,648570
Kuwait87,37853678,7918,051
Lebanon18,9631795,33813,446
Libya15,7732541,85613,663
Mauritania7,1061606,588358
Morocco66,8551,25351,22314,379
Oman86,38070581,8283,847
Pakistan297,5126,335282,2688,909
Palestinian Territories24,47116716,0958,209
Qatar119,420201116,3132,906
Saudi Arabia318,3193,982293,96420,373
Somalia3,310982,481731
Sudan13,1898236,6125,754
Syria2,9731246812,168
Tunisia4,394841,6812,629
Turkey274,9436,511248,08720,345
United Arab Emirates72,15438762,6689,099
Yemen1,9795711,180228
Total2,441,80161,2592,068,422312,120

 

