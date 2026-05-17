Ancient Wine Region Reborn in Israel’s Negev Desert

Israel’s Negev Wine Region Receives Official Geographic Designation

Wine tourism is a “modern and meaningful expression of Zionism today,” according to Nicole Hod Stroh, CEO of the Mirage Israel Foundation.

Now, Stroh will see that Zionist dream come to fruition, as the Negev region has officially been recognized as a Geographical Indication (G.I./appellation) under the name “Negev.”

This recognition comes after nearly five years of work by the Mirage Israel Foundation alongside some of Israel’s leading researchers, who were able to show that desert wines produced in the Negev possess a fresh and unique mineral “fingerprint” unlike anywhere else.

The region known as the “Negev” runs from Kiryat Gat to Eilat and includes more than 60 wineries and vineyards, bottling more than one million bottles a year.

I witness every day the unique challenges of producing quality wines in desert conditions, alongside the exceptional professionalism and dedication of the growers and winemakers

“I witness every day the unique challenges of producing quality wines in desert conditions, alongside the exceptional professionalism and dedication of the growers and winemakers,” said Irene Benjamin, director of the Negev Wineries Club. “This international recognition marks an important milestone in the region’s development and strengthens its place on the global wine map.”

The recognition also revives an ancient tradition, as the Negev was known for its wines in biblical times. However, the desert sat dormant for thousands of years. It was only in the 20th century, when Israelis returned to live there, that they helped make it bloom once again.

Today, Israeli innovation and technology are helping local growers sustain the wine region, especially amid the effects of global warming and climate change, which have hit the Negev particularly hard.

Stroh said the hope is that this recognition will strengthen the Israeli wine brand internationally, centering on its compelling story and cutting-edge agricultural and technological innovation.



A G.I. is a legal guarantee to consumers that the wine was produced in a certain region and therefore carries that location’s unique quality and character. Other G.I.s include Champagne, Chianti, Bordeaux, and Napa Valley. In Israel, the only other G.I. is the Judean Hills region.

The Mirage Israel Foundation was founded by David and Laura Mirage of Denver, Colorado. Since 1998, the foundation has identified the Negev as key to Israel’s growth and has supported a number of projects in the region. Stroh has been leading this effort on the foundation’s behalf on the ground for the past several years.

She told The Media Line that with the Negev making up 60% of Israel’s territory, Mirage understood that “if we don’t turn the Negev into a magnet of demographic growth and economic prosperity, we’re just not going to be able to grow in a sustainable way in Israel.”

Stroh was tapped to help determine the region’s growth engines. About five years ago, at a tourism conference, she met wine tourism expert Guy Haran, who described how people would react when he showed photos of vineyards growing in the middle of the desert.

“People would go crazy,” she recalled, explaining that audiences immediately began asking questions about climate change and how grapes could be grown and irrigated in desert conditions. Haran told her the potential was enormous and that no one was really tapping into it.

“It was really a eureka moment,” Stroh said.

Her team started mapping the wineries in the Negev and initially identified around a dozen. With the help of the Ministry of Tourism, that list expanded, and by December 2020, the first cohort of pioneers of the Negev Wine Consortium came together.

Stroh said one of the most interesting discoveries was that many of the winemakers did not know each other. Although there were so few of them, they had not really worked together before. Once they were in the same room, they became friends and colleagues, sharing trade secrets and offering one another advice.

“Suddenly, you could see the magic happening,” Stroh said.

Boaz Dreyer, who runs Dreyer Estate Winery in Be’er Milka near the Egyptian border, explained that many varieties of grapes can be grown in the Negev, including Cabernet Sauvignon, Cabernet Franc, Merlot, Shiraz, and Pinot Noir. His Merlot, he said, is fuller-bodied than Merlot produced in France or even the Golan Heights.

It’s pleasantly different being grown in the Negev climate

“It’s pleasantly different being grown in the Negev climate,” he said. “When you get lemons, you make lemonade. We cannot change the desert, so we have to think about what we can change to succeed within the hand we’ve been dealt as far as the weather goes.”

The hope, Stroh said, is to see growth through tourism, as most of these wineries are not producing massive quantities of wine each year, but rather between 5,000 and 10,000 bottles annually. However, each winery has a visitors center and its own narrative. Many are also located near cheesemakers, honey producers, soap makers, and other local artisans that tourists can visit and experience.

“You start to see a real, thriving ecosystem of agritourism,” Stroh said.

At the same time, she stressed that she is not expecting tourists from all over the world to suddenly flock to the Negev. Instead, she is banking more on local Israeli tourism, with travelers stopping in the region on their way to Eilat to taste the wine. She also said tourists already coming to Israel on Zionist trips, such as evangelical Christians, could add a day or two to their itineraries to include the Negev.

Stroh acknowledged that people around the world are drinking less wine as concerns over negative health effects have grown. However, she argued that this trend is more closely tied to cheaper wines that people once consumed regularly with meals in places like France or Italy. Those who truly appreciate wine, she said, are still drinking it, and if they have one glass a week, they want it to be unique and high-quality.

“The trend of reducing the consumption of wine is not going to affect Israel, as long as Israel understands that they need to compete in quality,” Stroh said.

She also said she does not expect growing antisemitism to significantly affect this kind of niche market.

“If there is something that is super in consensus and that opens hearts and minds, it’s wine,” Stroh said.

If there is something that is super in consensus and that opens hearts and minds, it’s wine

Dreyer agreed, adding that the Negev is “wonderful” because it offers a wide range of artisan-style wines that reflect the individuality of the winemakers. His wine, for example, is one of only three in the country produced biodynamically, meaning it is made naturally with spontaneous fermentation and without sulfates or other acids.

“When you’re in the desert, you have one hand tied behind your back. To make a wine that is drinkable, you’re having to already think out of the box,” Dreyer said.

However, he noted that during the Roman and Greek periods, the Negev was known for producing some of the best wine in the Mediterranean.

“We’re back,” Dreyer stressed. “The people of the Negev are back, and the Negev wine region is back.”

He said that the message is especially important following the October 7 massacre, which hit the Negev region harder than anywhere else.

“The G.I. is giving us a window, an opportunity, to take our uniqueness and to put it center stage,” Dreyer concluded.