Israeli Company Successfully ‘Freezes’ Breast Cancer Tumors (VIDEO REPORT)

IceCure reports ‘very promising’ early results in large US clinical trial, plans to present results by mid-2021

The Israeli med-tech company IceCure Medical has reported “very promising” early results in clinical trials of its innovative breast cancer treatment, which relies on a liquid nitrogen technology to freeze tumors and destroy abnormal tissue.

The firm is nearing completion of a major clinical trial in hospitals across the United States where it has already treated hundreds of women.