Protecting Truth During Tension

As the Israeli-Palestinian conflict develops and the rise of hate crimes persists, TML is on the ground in the Middle East and beyond writing stories that readers like you and other media outlets rely on. To ensure that you have immediate access to unbiased, fact-based reporting, it is crucial that TML has the resources to disseminate these stories in real-time. Please help us protect the truth during these critical times by making a donation today.
The Media Line is proud to assume this responsibility and has over 20 years of success in shaping the role of news reporting in the region. We hope you will support our efforts by making a donation today.

In our modern, digital world, we are not as far away from each other as we once were, which is why news agencies have a responsibility to put forth reliable, trustworthy journalism more than ever before.
TML is proud to assume this responsibility.
We hope you will support our efforts.

Thank you!

Donate
Thank you for confidence in The Media Line.
 
Felice Friedson
Founder, President
Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Israeli Government Springs Into Action Over Coronavirus Outbreak Threat
Israeli Prime MInister Naftali Bennett during a news conference at Ben Gurion International Airport announces new measures to stem the spread of the delta variant of the coronavirus on June 22, 2021. (Jack Guez/AFP via Getty Images)
By Region
Israel
coronavirus
Ben Gurion Airport
Naftali Bennett
facemasks

Israeli Government Springs Into Action Over Coronavirus Outbreak Threat

Uri Cohen
06/22/2021

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett announces special measures after officials warn of alarming spike in new infections

Israel on Tuesday was forced to confront what had seemed for months to be far away in the rearview mirror – a possible new outbreak of the coronavirus.

“We’re witnessing the beginning of the spreading of the new delta variant. We’re going to try to cut this off quickly,” Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said Tuesday evening at a special news conference held at Israel’s Ben Gurion International Airport.

“There is no need to panic, but this thing must be extinguished,” Bennett, who assumed office just last week, said. “It’s up to us, to how we behave. We do not want to return to sweeping nationwide shutdowns.”

On Monday, 125 new infections were diagnosed, after over two months during which that figure remained in the single digits or low double digits.

Some 360 Israelis currently are hospitalized with the virus, with 24 in serious condition. The positivity rate of all tests was 0.3% on Monday, compared to the 0.1% rate registered consistently in recent weeks.

While at the airport, Bennett announced a string of new measures to be implemented and enforced immediately. These include mandating masks for all passengers passing through Ben Gurion, requiring all people entering Israel to test negative for COVID-19, and reassembling the nation’s coronavirus cabinet, which was dissolved last month.

Several towns in Israel have witnessed a sharp spike in morbidity in recent days, with citizens returning home from trips abroad and flouting quarantine instructions, infecting dozens with the highly contagious delta variant.

Experts believe Israel is well positioned to face, and eventually overcome, the potential new wave, thanks in large part to its high vaccination rates.

Over 5.1 million Israeli residents, out of a population of 9 million, have received both of the required Pfizer shots, with the vast majority of those not yet inoculated children and youth who have not been authorized to get vaccinated.

“Due to the rise in morbidity in coronavirus among children in recent days, and considering the latest outbreaks in several schools … as a result of different variants, a special meeting was held at the Health Ministry … on the issue of expanding vaccinations to 12-to-15-year-olds,” a health ministry spokesperson told The Media Line.

The ministry’s officials “have decided to recommend the expansion of the vaccine’s administration” to those ages, the statement added.

Over the past few months, Israel’s previous government gradually lifted the myriad restrictions put in place since March of last year, when the global pandemic arrived in full force.

There is no need to panic, but this thing must be extinguished/ It’s up to us, to how we behave. We do not want to return to sweeping nationwide shutdowns.

After a seemingly endless cycle of nationwide closures, sweeping mask-wearing mandates and heavy fines imposed on citizens violating emergency government decrees, the country’s streets, shops, schools, entertainment and sporting venues and places of business all returned to normal over the spring and early summer.

“There’s no way they’ll bring back shutdowns and punishments like last year. No way,” Eitan Ben-Dayan, who owns a barbershop in Jerusalem, told The Media Line.

“Everyone is vaccinated, there’s no need. We won’t stand another wave of closures and I honestly don’t think [the government] wants to, or is going to do that,” he said Tuesday.

Bennett, after touring the state’s largest port of entry along with his health, transport and public security ministers, echoed the peoples’ sentiments.

“We can do this together, and avoid going back to the steps we’ve come to know,” he said. “Let’s put this behind us.”

 

Did you know we’re celebrating our 20th Anniversary as the 1st American News Agency exclusively covering the Middle East?

  • The Middle East landscape is changing rapidly.
  • The roads in the region open to new possibilities.
  • The Media Line continues to pave the way to a far greater understanding of the region’s land, people, policies and governments through our trusted, fact-based news.

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

Please make your gift today.
Thank you!
Donate

We paved the way to be the Trusted Mid East News you can rely on!

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

NEXT FROM
By Region
MORE FROM By Region

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.