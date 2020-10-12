Israeli Photographer Documents Heroes of Pandemic (VIDEO REPORT)

Micha Brikman’s ode to workers in coronavirus ward exhibited in photo series at Bnai Zion Medical Center

Ever since the novel coronavirus swept the world earlier this year, photographers of all stripes have been hard at work documenting the ravages the pandemic has wreaked on everyday life, from lockdowns and new social distancing norms to protests and economic devastation.

One photographer, Israel-born Micha Brikman, decided to turn his lens toward the medical workers who have found themselves on the frontlines of the war against COVID-19.