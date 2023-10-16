Israeli Prime Minister Meets With Families of Hamas’ Hostages

"Understand—Hamas is not the Palestinian Army. They do not represent the Palestinians. They’re not a part of some resistance against us. … It’s an organization whose core mission is to exterminate Jews and the State of Israel. That’s it."

A group of Israeli families whose relatives were kidnapped by Hamas terrorists on Saturday, October 7 arrived in Ramla, Israel Sunday for a meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

The Hostages and Missing Families Forum, a volunteer-based group that formed in the wake of Hamas’ attack, organized the meeting after applying swift and sustained pressure on the government to provide answers.

I want to know what practical steps are being taken [to locate the missing and kidnapped people]; or did we give up?

“I want to know what practical steps are being taken [to locate the missing and kidnapped people]; or did we give up?” said Tomasina Weintraub-Louk, cousin of Shani Louk, before the meeting. Shani Louk, a 23-year-old German Israeli tattoo artist, was kidnapped from the Nova peace festival in southern Israel. She was last seen unconscious, badly injured, half-naked, and on the back of a pickup truck as men spit on her while Hamas paraded her body through Gaza. She was identified in the image by the tattoos on her leg and her dreadlocks.

No, @ArielElyseGold – this depicts a war crime. It depicts a brutalized, raped, slaughtered woman named Shani Louk paraded around Gaza like a trophy. It depicts kids spitting on her. It depicts men celebrating their conquest of her. Where is your & @codepink's condemnation? https://t.co/AqbDb6UQxL pic.twitter.com/Gdr2C348hU — Jay Engelmayer (@jengelmayer) October 12, 2023

GRAPHIC: Video of Shani Louk unconscious and taken to Gaza:

The press was not permitted to enter the meeting itself as it was held at the Homefront Command Headquarters in Ramla central Israel. Netanyahu did not address the public and was ferried in and out by heavy motorcade.

After the event, representatives and members of the Hostages and Missing Families Forum provided some news to the press from their conversation.

“We thank the prime minister who received us and spent 3 times more time with us than he promised,” said attorney Dudi Zalmanovitch, one of the founders of the Hostage and Missing Families operations center. His partner’s family member was taken hostage by Hamas, and his daughter narrowly escaped. They were both attacked by the terror group at the Nova peace rave at Kibbutz Reim.

As a second-generation Holocaust survivor, Zalmanovitch lamented, with a trembling voice, that he never imagined ‘in his wildest nightmares’ he would see images akin to what his father experienced in the Auschwitz-Birkenau concentration camp. “I didn’t believe anyone could commit acts worse than what the Nazis did.”

“[Netanyahu] heard our stories,” Zalmanovitch continued in his press address, “he embraced us. It was very empathetic. He gave us his blessing and his absolute promise that one of the missions of the war is the return of our families to their homes … including the elderly, young, children, women, and everyone without difference between religion or belief. … And that, of course, none of the missions of the war would be at the expense of another.”

Zalmanovitch then went on to praise the Israeli public which has overwhelmingly materially supported their cause. Among masses of citizens sending aid and monetary donations to the group, the IDF reserves draft was met with a 130% response—i.e., nearly 90,000 more soldiers answered the call to arms than what was asked for.

“I want to thank all the Israeli people, who are supporting us,” Zalmanovitch concluded. “We can’t keep up with the number of volunteers. We can’t respond to the numbers of people who’ve offered to help. We are all embracing one another and uniting in efforts to bring our loved ones home as fast as possible.”

Ditza Or, mother of Avi-Natan Or who was kidnapped from the Nova party with his girlfriend, Noa Argamani, agrees. Speaking to the press after Zalmanovitch, she said: “The IDF is an army with unlimited depths of generosity. All the soldiers are aligned behind the mission. They are prepared with fire and blood to pay any price to save their friends and the whole nation.”

Noa and Avi-Natan can be seen taken hostage by Hamas in a now infamous video.

The #Israeli girl 🇮🇱 kidnapped by #Hamas #terrorists on a motorcycle today is named Noa, she was attending a NOVA music festival dedicated to peace which was taking place near the border fence with #Gaza.#StandWithIsrael#IsraelUnderAttack pic.twitter.com/f7ThF1B531 — 𝕏𝓓𝓪𝓭𝓭𝔂 𝑵𝒂𝒑𝒐𝒍𝒆𝒐𝒏 🇺🇦🇺🇸 (@NapoleonDaSup) October 8, 2023

Noa Argamani and Avi Natan being taken to Gaza

Finally, as the crowds began to disperse, Ido Dan—another member of the Hostages and Missing Families Forum who has five family members kidnapped by Hamas—expressed his solidarity with the nation, as well as his wishes for the rest of the world. Dan’s captured family members include 80-year-old Carmela Dan, Noya Dan, 13, who is on the autism spectrum; and Ofer Kalderon, 50, as well as his two children, Erez, 12 and Sahar, 16.

“We are a nation that sanctifies human life—as opposed to our cruel and bitter enemy which committed acts too difficult to speak of,” Dan said. Then turning his rhetoric to the international community, he begged for the world to know that Hamas is a barbaric organization worse than ISIS, and with patronage from Qatar and Iran.

“The images we received from ISIS in its time—which made us all want to vomit—pale in comparison to what was done to Israelis at the hands of Hamas,” he said.

“Understand—Hamas is not the Palestinian army. [And] they do not represent the Palestinians. They’re not a part of some resistance against us. It’s an organization whose core mission is to exterminate Jews and the State of Israel. That’s it. … And I know people try to ignore these awful facts, but we won’t allow it; because this is just the beginning of the atrocities if we don’t fight them. It will eventually reach the home of every [person in every] nation overseas. In Europe and the US, too.”