Israeli Prime Minister Takes Stand in Historic Corruption Trial

With the country at war and the Middle East in flux, Netanyahu becomes the first sitting prime minister to testify as a defendant

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is set to testify in his long-running corruption trial starting Tuesday in Tel Aviv, a pivotal moment as the nation grapples with war against Hamas in Gaza and instability following the collapse of Syria’s Assad regime. Netanyahu’s court appearances, scheduled for three days a week, will force him to divide his time between managing national crises and defending himself against charges of bribery, fraud, and breach of trust. Critics argue that this dual burden undermines his leadership, while supporters maintain he is capable of addressing both responsibilities.

The trial, which began in 2020, involves three cases. Known as Case 1000, Case 2000, and Case 4000, they center on allegations that Netanyahu exchanged political favors for gifts and positive media coverage. Netanyahu denies all charges, claiming they are part of a politically motivated campaign to unseat him.

Eight years I’ve been waiting to present the truth

In an emotional press conference Monday night, Netanyahu railed against the justice system, accusing it of conducting a “witch hunt.” He asserted, “Eight years I’ve been waiting to present the truth,” blaming the media for perpetuating falsehoods and damaging his reputation. The prime minister’s combative remarks drew sharp criticism from opposition leaders, who accused him of prioritizing his legal troubles over national resilience during wartime.

Opposition Leader Yair Lapid condemned Netanyahu’s speech as a “shameful collection of lies,” asserting that his preoccupation with the trial distracted from urgent national issues, including securing the release of hostages held by Hamas. Benny Gantz, chairman of the National Unity party, also criticized Netanyahu for failing to focus on the security challenges facing Israel, stating that the country needs a leader whose attention is on the hostages and military operations, not his personal defense.

The country needs a leader whose attention is on the hostages and military operations, not his personal defense

The court has rejected several requests from Netanyahu’s legal team to delay testimony, even as senior cabinet members argued that his full attention is needed on the country’s security. Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar and others called the court’s decision to proceed “reckless,” while Attorney General Gali Baharav-Miara maintained that Netanyahu’s trial schedule adheres to the law.

The trial proceedings will take place in an underground chamber in the Tel Aviv District Court, moved from Jerusalem due to security concerns. Netanyahu’s testimony is expected to last through December, with defense lawyers questioning him first, followed by cross-examination from prosecutors. Legal analysts believe the prosecution will focus heavily on Case 4000, which involves alleged regulatory benefits for a telecommunications tycoon in exchange for favorable media coverage.

Adding to the tension, Netanyahu’s administration faces scrutiny over separate scandals involving leaks of classified information. While Netanyahu is not personally implicated, these controversies threaten to tarnish his government’s credibility. Meanwhile, polling suggests the public is divided on whether Netanyahu can effectively lead the country during the ongoing war while defending himself in court.

Israel remains embroiled in multiple crises, including the war in Gaza that began after Hamas launched a devastating attack on October 7, killing over 1,800 Israelis. The government has also been navigating a fragile cease-fire with Hezbollah along its northern border, while Syrian rebels’ recent ousting of President Bashar Assad has further complicated the regional landscape. Critics argue that Netanyahu’s focus on his trial risks diminishing Israel’s ability to respond effectively to these challenges.

The outcome of Netanyahu’s trial is unlikely to be resolved before 2026, with potential appeals expected to extend the timeline further. His testimony this week marks a significant moment in Israeli history, as he becomes the first sitting prime minister to take the stand as a defendant. With public opinion split and political tensions high, the proceedings will be closely watched both in Israel and abroad.