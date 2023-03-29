Mass Protests to Continue, as Experts Say Netanyahu Has ‘Lost Public Trust’

Opponents of judicial overhaul refuse to stop rallying until judicial overhaul is completely canceled

Mass protests against the Israeli government’s controversial judicial overhaul plans will likely continue unabated because Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu has lost the trust of the people, analysts predict.

After months of protests, nationwide strikes, and widespread unrest, Netanyahu on Monday announced that he would temporarily pause a slew of bills that would weaken the judiciary’s ability to oversee the executive and legislative branches.

However, analysts believe that the decision will do little to quell demonstrations because many do not believe that the negotiations taking place between coalition and opposition members under the auspices of President Isaac Herzog are being carried out in good faith.

Prof. Alberto Spektorowski, a political scientist from Tel Aviv University, told The Media Line that Netanyahu’s decision to freeze the judicial reforms was driven primarily by external pressure and mounting public anger.

“The strength of the demonstrations touched some members of the Likud party,” Spektorowski said. “In short, Netanyahu was pushed to this situation after committing a tactical mistake by firing Gallant.”

Spektorowski was referring to the prime minister’s dismissal of Defense Minister Yoav Gallant on Sunday, which came after the latter called for a halt to the legislation.

He added that he was not optimistic about the outcome of ongoing talks between representatives of Netanyahu’s coalition and opposition leaders.

“Politicians always look at their base,” Spektorowski related. “[National Unity party head Benny] Gantz has earned tremendous popularity nowadays by [being] open to dialogue; however, that does not mean that he would give in to the reform that the government is requesting.

“If we could isolate Netanyahu and Gantz then there is no doubt in my mind that they would agree on almost everything,” he said, pointing to issues surrounding national unity, security, and the value of an independent judiciary.

“But politics is politics,” Spektorowski continued. “Looking at their base, they will be denied a way forward.”

Because of the low chances of both sides reaching a genuine compromise on the judicial reforms, in addition to rising public anger, Spektorowski believes that mass protests will continue to spread in the country. The issue, he said has moved beyond simply canceling the reforms and grown into a desire to remove Netanyahu from office.

“[Protesters] don’t trust him and they will keep mobilizing,” he predicted. “Polarization will grow and Netanyahu will push forward with the laws.”

Others echoed these predictions and warned that the rallies would only stop if and when serious changes were made.

Tech entrepreneur and investor Erel Margalit, founder and chairman of JVP and Margalit Startup City, told The Media Line that the prime minister “lost the trust of the people” when he decided to oust his defense minister.

“The Israeli stock market has lost 100 billion shekels ($28 billion) since the start of the year, when in the rest of the world the stock market went up,” Margalit revealed. “If Israelis don’t want to lose hundreds of thousands of jobs then they need to change the government to something that’s much more mainstream and more responsible. I think Netanyahu has lost it and we need to replace him.”

Like Spektorowski, he argued that simply postponing the judicial reforms was no longer enough.

Israelis opposed to the legislation do not believe that Netanyahu will negotiate with the opposition in good faith and are tired of “false promises,” Margalit said.

“The Israeli people are finding themselves with a big influence and with the ability to make changes,” he said.

Protests reached a fever pitch across Israel on Monday, as tens of thousands gathered in Jerusalem near the parliament and chanted pro-democracy slogans.

Earlier in the day, the Histadrut – Israel’s largest labor union – announced a cross-sector strike that brought the country to a grinding halt. Ben-Gurion International Airport stopped all departing flights, as hospitals, universities, student groups and more froze all their activities for the day.

The Histadrut later lifted the strike following Netanyahu’s announcement about the reforms being frozen.

Many attending the protests were not impressed with the prime minister’s decision and vowed to continue rallying until the controversial legislation is taken off the docket completely.

“I don’t think we need to stop protesting because he’s not stopping,” a woman named Avivit told The Media Line. “He’s just freezing it. The minute he says he stops then that’s when we stop protesting.”

Iddo, an IDF reservist and member of the “Brother in Arms” movement, said much the same.

“If we’re not sure of [Netanyahu’s] motives, which some of us are not, then it’s going to be very hard for us,” he noted. “I’m an officer, I’ve been in the reserves for 15 years, and I’ll be done [with willingly doing my reserve duty].”

On the other side of the political spectrum, thousands came out to Jerusalem to show their support for the government’s judicial overhaul package, including a few far-right groups.

Police reported that a few attacked Arab passersby. A team of reporters from Israel’s Channel 13 news was also attacked, with the reporter suffering from a broken rib and the cameraman a head injury.